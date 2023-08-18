What makes for a great remake? One director reveals his cheat sheet

Never heard of Hello Friends? Let’s ruin your day, shall we? The unofficial Hindi remake of Friends aired on Zee TV in 1999. It was terrible. The cast of six included Cyrus Broacha (playing Cyrus, modelled on Chandler), Simone Singh (as a Monica-type Sanjana) and Nikhil Chinapa (a Ross-inspired Vikram). The jokes are direct lifts, delivered badly. There’s no comic timing. The camera picks all the wrong light and angles. The whole series, 26 episodes, is rated 1/10 on IMdB. Filmmakers who love the source material find ways to make the plot work in a new location and context. And not just copy frames like they did in (right) Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), the official remake of the 1994 Oscar-winner (left) Forrest Gump.