The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

We found ourselves a bit jelly. Billie Eilish envy is a good kind of envy, especially after she did what we never could. The 21-year-old singer deleted all social media off of her phone over “how gullible the internet makes you”. She appeared on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, and mentioned that she would see paparazzi pictures of herself that were ambiguous about what she was doing at the time. It made her reconsider how much information on the internet is actually true. The stuff’s still out there, she’s just not watching.

We are feeling like superheroes. Indian-American actor Karan Soni will play Pavitr Prabhakar, aka Indian Spiderman, in Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse, out in June. Why does he look so familiar? He played the taxi driver, Dopinder in the Deadpool movies. Now, that’s a promotion!

We are worried for live entertainment. AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen was nearly crushed by some chandeliers, which were being held up by a crane, on set while shooting for a song last week. Musician Benny Dayal was hit on the head with a drone, which also injured two of his fingers, while he was performing live in Chennai. Since when did the spotlight become a bullseye?

We are choking on chocolate. Much of the production of Toblerone is moving to cheaper Slovakia. And Swiss rules dictate that their iconic Matterhorn mountain peak can no longer be used on the packaging. The chocolate bar will now feature a generic peak, as well as a different typeface, and the words “Established in Switzerland”. Not quite the same, is it?

We have the chills. Literal chills. Move over cats and dogs, there’s a cafe in Malaysia for people who want to pet reptiles. Fangs, is on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur and has corn snakes, leopard geckos, bearded dragons and more in glass tanks to befriend and play with. Let’s get over it – reptiles do make pretty good pets.

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2023

