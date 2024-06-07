 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 07, 2024 08:34 AM IST

New series "Young Sherlock" starring Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin. Finance bros dance to viral TikTok video, language learning through music, Pride Month reflections, and aging actors.

Unboxing a tiffin. Amazon has announced a new series, Young Sherlock. Our hero is a Hero. His full name is (drumroll, please) Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin. Hermione-level Potterheads know him as young Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Ah! So, Fiennes as in Uncle Ralph Fiennes. Will he make magic on screen or be a squib? It’s elementary.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin is set to play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming series Young Sherlock.

Language-learning platform Levion uses rap beats to teach Vietnamese.

Actor Morgan Freeman just turned 87 in June. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

