The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Unboxing a tiffin. Amazon has announced a new series, Young Sherlock. Our hero is a Hero. His full name is (drumroll, please) Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin. Hermione-level Potterheads know him as young Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009). Ah! So, Fiennes as in Uncle Ralph Fiennes. Will he make magic on screen or be a squib? It’s elementary.

