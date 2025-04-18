Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Apr 18, 2025 12:41 PM IST

This week, we’re dancing in Fortnite, side-eyeing gorillas, reading Korean erotica, and serving sauce

On our toes. Fortnite’s Sabrina Carpenter skin has pop girlies and guys a little too excited. Players are getting together and dancing in the game when they should have been completing missions. Others are fed up and are threatening to quit the game. Such drama! Then, Deadpool joined in for a dance sesh too. That’s how to be a fan!

Fortnite players in Sabrina Carpenter’s skins are engaging in dance-offs instead of combat. (FORTNITE)
Fortnite players in Sabrina Carpenter’s skins are engaging in dance-offs instead of combat. (FORTNITE)
Why go to Indio, when Coachella headliner Travis Scott is playing India this October? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Why go to Indio, when Coachella headliner Travis Scott is playing India this October? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Gorillas see eye contact as a threat. So, zoos are handing visitors sideways-looking glasses. (INSTAGRAM/@HOWTHINGSWORK)
Gorillas see eye contact as a threat. So, zoos are handing visitors sideways-looking glasses. (INSTAGRAM/@HOWTHINGSWORK)
Emma Corrin will play Lizzie in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Emma Corrin will play Lizzie in Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
While other celebs hawk tequila and skincare, Glen Powell’s serving sauce. (INSTAGRAM/@SMASHKITCHEN)
While other celebs hawk tequila and skincare, Glen Powell’s serving sauce. (INSTAGRAM/@SMASHKITCHEN)
No one wants an AI version of your pet as a person, or you as a Ghibli character. (INSTAGRAM/@CHATGPTTRICKS)
No one wants an AI version of your pet as a person, or you as a Ghibli character. (INSTAGRAM/@CHATGPTTRICKS)
Merriam-Webster tried to start beef with Pitbull this week. (We’re on Mr Worldwide’s side.)
Merriam-Webster tried to start beef with Pitbull this week. (We’re on Mr Worldwide’s side.)
K-dramas are turning up the heat. A Scandal in Chunhwa features graphic scenes and a sex scandal.
K-dramas are turning up the heat. A Scandal in Chunhwa features graphic scenes and a sex scandal.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On