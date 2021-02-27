The Nawab jacket was our tribute to India: Stefano Canali
Canali Menswear has had a brand presence in India since 2009. Stefano Canali, the Group CEO of Canali Menswear recalled how when they first launched there was no real location for luxury stores and luxury hotels became, by default, the first port of call. He also added that India has been a market that had turned profit since its first year and remains one of Canali’s top markets. This brand made a local connect to the market with their Nawab jacket, Canali’s take on the well-known Indian bandgala jacket. As Canali is part of the RBL portfolio they will soon be available on AIJO Luxe, something that the Italian brand head believes will see his brand grow further.
From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021
