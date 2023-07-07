Reels, posts, sex ed. Talkin’ about a revolution

Right now, somewhere in India, a young woman is getting her first period and is convinced she’s dying of some kind of cancer. In another part of the country, a bride is spending her first night with her husband, aghast and uncomfortable, in a decked-out hotel room, because the groom has no idea about woman’s pleasure; all he knows is what’s he’s seen in porn videos. Elsewhere, a well-educated woman, in a big city, is having unprotected sex because “buying a condom should be the man’s responsibility, na?”. And a shocking number of women (possibly a friend, colleague, family member, classmate) are going through adulthood, possibly even though a relationship, without having orgasmed even once. A shocking number of women go through adulthood, maybe even though a relationship, without having orgasmed ever. (Illustration by Malay Karmakar)

Award-winning content creator Leeza Mangaldas has been posting Reels, videos and information about subjects as varied as penis sizes and using tampons, since 2018.

The award-winning content creator from Goa has been posting Reels, videos and information about subjects as varied as penis sizes and using tampons, since 2018. She is also the author of The Sex Book: A Joyful Journey of Self-discovery, and founder of Leezu's, an intimacy products brand. She has 920K followers on Instagram (@leezamangaldas)

The Bangalore-based content creator posts travel, lifestyle, menstrual hygiene and sex-education Reels to her 1.1 million followers on Instagram (@simranbalarjain). Her company, UnBound (set up along with her friend Sayyam Jain), makes products such as naughty charades and playing cards for couples.

The Bombay-based entrepreneur co-founded MyMuse, a sexual wellness brand, with her husband Sahil Gupta in 2020. Much of the business is about educating people. Their account, @mymuse.in has 53.8K followers, and posts about everything from blue balls and G spots to date night ideas and blended orgasms.

