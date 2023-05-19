Get to know... Amit Sial

Currently, I am: Waiting for my film, Tikdam, to release. Actor Amit Sial; Styling by Pyu Mishra; Outfit by Jubinav Chadha; Make-up by Amby Upadhyay; Hair by Arbaz Shaikh (Denzil Christian)

On my playlist: Otis Taylor, Rage Against the Machine, Qala.

Last thing I ordered online:An ill-fitted jacket.

The one place everyone should travel to is: India. It’s so beautiful.

A secret skill I have: I think I can sing.

App I check before going to bed: My bank account.

My favourite bad habit: Honesty.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self:You are right.

Today I’m craving: Mostly biryani or dal khichdi.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had:None whatsoever. My life is magic enough.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up:No school.

My most star-struck moment so far: When I realised my father is no less than a hero.

The best thing about fame: Love from people you’ve never met.

From HT Brunch, May 20, 2023

