“We were never allowed to eat in bed,” says Pratik Gandhi

Unlike his morally ambiguous and complex character based on the controversial stock broker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi is a simple man. The actor has invested in bank’s fixed deposits so far, but adds, “Nobody becomes rich by investing in FDs, so

I do want to invest in stocks as a long-term plan.”

List three things nobody knows about you.

1. I’m really scared of cockroaches and lizards.

2. I love Indian sweets, especially gurpapdi and home-made shrikhand.

3. My handwriting is very bad!

What do you read in bed?

At most times, I’m either reading my scripts in bed or reading stories to my daughter. I also read some WhatsApp messages or emails I may have missed.

A bedtime habit you have recently developed...?

Before going to sleep, I am learning to meditate for a while.

What is the coolest thing about being an actor?

You get to live multiple lives in one life and you get to travel a lot.

One relationship rule you always follow...?

Not to expect anything.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SimpleMan

Bedside stories

What’s your favourite breakfast in bed?

We were never allowed to eat anything in bed. But my favourite breakfast is poha and masala chai.

Any preferred side of the bed...?

The middle of the bed – where I can really stretch out and go to sleep. But I don’t get the opportunity to do so!

What’s on your bedside table?

It is laden with things that my wife and daughter use. I have nothing of my own there – apart from my phone when I sleep.

The last thing you do before going to bed?

Decide what time to wake up.

Do you have a night-time prayer?

I thank God for the day for all that he has given me. And I thank God in advance for the next day for what he is going to give me.

This or that?

Mocktails or cocktails?

Cocktails. I like the mix of sweet, sour and bitter.

Morning jogs or gymming at night?

Gymming. I don’t know how to swim – when I do, people feel that I’m drowning!

Kabaddi or chess?

Kabaddi.

Gujarati thali or a Chinese buffet?

Gujarati thali.

Mumbai or New York?

Mumbai. It pulsates with energy.

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

