Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Down to a fine Artura

It may not have the drama of a Lamborghini, the heart-clutching aura of a Ferrari, or the precision engineering of a Porsche, but McLaren has a distinct pedigree and stands left-field in the realm of high-performance automotive brands. McLaren is a brand built on its Formula 1 heritage and brings that same racing spirit to its road cars. Speed, performance and putting the driver at the centre of the action is what defines the brand.

The scissor doors that swing upwards add drama to McLaren’s Artura’s simple design.