Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Down to a fine Artura
Feb 02, 2024 08:32 AM IST
British luxury car manufacturer McLaren has a new, high-performance hybrid supercar that puts function over form
It may not have the drama of a Lamborghini, the heart-clutching aura of a Ferrari, or the precision engineering of a Porsche, but McLaren has a distinct pedigree and stands left-field in the realm of high-performance automotive brands. McLaren is a brand built on its Formula 1 heritage and brings that same racing spirit to its road cars. Speed, performance and putting the driver at the centre of the action is what defines the brand.
