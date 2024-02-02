 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Down to a fine Artura - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Down to a fine Artura

Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Down to a fine Artura

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Feb 02, 2024 08:32 AM IST

British luxury car manufacturer McLaren has a new, high-performance hybrid supercar that puts function over form

It may not have the drama of a Lamborghini, the heart-clutching aura of a Ferrari, or the precision engineering of a Porsche, but McLaren has a distinct pedigree and stands left-field in the realm of high-performance automotive brands. McLaren is a brand built on its Formula 1 heritage and brings that same racing spirit to its road cars. Speed, performance and putting the driver at the centre of the action is what defines the brand.

The scissor doors that swing upwards add drama to McLaren’s Artura’s simple design.
The scissor doors that swing upwards add drama to McLaren’s Artura’s simple design.
The hybrid engine is a godsend, making this quite the practical supercar.
The hybrid engine is a godsend, making this quite the practical supercar.
The minimalist interiors might feel a little sterile.
The minimalist interiors might feel a little sterile.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hormazd Sorabjee

    Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is the editor of Autocar India.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On