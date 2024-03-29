Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Q up for a new future

There’s no turning back. Audi has committed to going fully electric by 2030 and the German luxury brand just took a significant step closer to achieving that goal. The all-electric Q6 e-tron was globally unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt earlier this month.

The Q6 e-tron is the first EV to be built at Audi’s home plant in Ingolstadt and to be based on the new PPE platform.