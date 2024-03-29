 Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Q up for a new future - Hindustan Times
Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Q up for a new future

ByHormazd Sorabjee
Mar 29, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Audi’s newest EV, the Q6 e-tron, is a step into tomorrow. It has a bold new platform, integrated AI and new tricks and thrills

There’s no turning back. Audi has committed to going fully electric by 2030 and the German luxury brand just took a significant step closer to achieving that goal. The all-electric Q6 e-tron was globally unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt earlier this month.

The Q6 e-tron is the first EV to be built at Audi’s home plant in Ingolstadt and to be based on the new PPE platform.
Along with fresh new interiors, the Q6 e-tron also has AI deeply integrated into it.
For the first time in an Audi, there’s a touchscreen for the front passenger too.
The Q6 e-tron will most likely come to India in the first quarter of 2025.
