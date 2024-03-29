Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Q up for a new future
Mar 29, 2024 05:58 AM IST
Audi’s newest EV, the Q6 e-tron, is a step into tomorrow. It has a bold new platform, integrated AI and new tricks and thrills
There’s no turning back. Audi has committed to going fully electric by 2030 and the German luxury brand just took a significant step closer to achieving that goal. The all-electric Q6 e-tron was globally unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Ingolstadt earlier this month.
