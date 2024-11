Audi has slightly tweaked the Q8, its flagship SUV. The 2024 facelift is more subtle touch-up than revolutionary overhaul. It has the same broad-shouldered design, just with a bit more sparkle and a few new toys: A bolder grille, refined lighting and Audi’s latest 2D badge. It’s all about keeping the Q8 front and centre in a competitive luxury SUV market.

The Q8 continues to be Audi’s design-driven SUV. It debuts the brand’s customisable OLED tail-lights.