Do you have a sweet tooth? Study says, it can be genetic

Giving in to your sugar cravings all the time is never good news. But a recent study led by Dr. Peter Aldiss, group leader, School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham states that you can blame your genetics for it. The study explored the genetic variations that determine the way we digest certain sugars. This can further influence how much we like and consume sugary foods. Having sugar cravings? Blame your genetics.(Unsplash)

The gene responsible for our sugar cravings

The study points to sucrase-isomaltase (SI) gene which is responsible for breaking down sucrose and maltose into simple sugars that can be absorbed by the small intestine. However, mutations in the SI gene can affect the way sucrose and maltose are broken down. People with Irritable Bowel Syndrome have more defective SI variants than healthy people.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on mice lacking the SI gene. It was observed that these mice quickly changed their sugar preference and reduced their consumption. Then the theory was further tried on 6,000 people in Greenland and nearly 135,000 UK residents.

It was observed that people in Greenland consumed less sucrose-rich foods as they were unable to digest it. People in UK with a partially- functional SI gene were more inclined to sucrose-rich foods, in comparison.

In a media release, Dr. Peter Aldiss said, "Excess calories from sugar are an established contributor to obesity and type 2 diabetes. In the UK, we consume 9-12% of our dietary intake from free sugars, such as sucrose, with 79% of the population consuming up to three sugary snacks a day. At the same time, genetic defects in sucrose digestion have been associated with irritable bowel syndrome, a common functional disorder affecting up to 10% of the population."

Consuming too much sugar is harmful for the body.(Unsplash)

Harmful effects of consuming too much sugar:

Sugar causes chronic inflammation in the body, further leading to obesity, heart disease, diabetes, liver disease and cancer. Dr. Rifka C. Schulman-Rosenbaum, director of inpatient diabetes at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, told New York Post, food items such as soda, juice, processed and fast foods that are heavily laden with sugar are the leading causes of diabetes and obesity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.