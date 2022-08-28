20-year-old Miss England finalist becomes first contestant to go makeup free in pageant's history

Urging people to love and embrace their flaws and blemishes, Melisa Raouf, 20, became the first contestant in the history of Miss England to reach finals without wearing makeup. Raouf, a politics student, who plans to forego makeup in the final round too told Independent she wished to promote inner beauty and challenge the beauty ideals perpetuated on social media. She will compete with 40 other women in Miss England pageant to be held in October. (Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu drops pics in thigh-slit gown from Miss Diva 2022 rehearsal, fans can't get enough of her pretty look)

“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” Raouf told Independent.

“If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique," she added.

A makeup free round was introduced in the year 2019 to encourage participants to show who they really are without the need to hide behind make-up and filters on social media, said the organisers. Raouf also won the Bare Face Top Model award.

Explaining the reason behind going makeup free, the 20-year-old contestant said that she never felt that she met beauty standards and has recently accepted that she was beautiful in her own skin.

“I still feel confident in myself, with makeup I’m all concealed. This is who I am, I’m not afraid to share who I am. I wanted to show who Melisa truly is," she said in the interview.

With her move of going makeup free Raouf wants to remove all the beauty standards and make all the girls feel good.

“With mental health being such a big topic, I want to make all girls feel good. I just want to remove all the beauty standards. I feel like all girls are beautiful in their own way. I feel like I’ve done it for all girls," she said.

