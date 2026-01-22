With just two days left in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your footwear game with adidas sports shoes for women, at prices you’ll love. Whether you’re training for your next run, logging long walks, or just want stylish, sporty everyday shoes, adidas has options that combine comfort, performance, and modern design. 5 adidas sports shoes for women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Offers end in 2 days (Pexels) adidas sports shoes for women at up to 80% off:

Designed for everyday runners and casual athletes, the Amalgo W running shoes offer responsive cushioning and flexible traction to support varied workouts. With a lightweight, breathable upper and sporty silhouette, these are great for runs, gym sessions, or all-day wear with active and athleisure outfits.

The Cloud-fastline is built for performance and comfort. Its sleek profile and well-cushioned midsole absorb impact on the go, making it ideal for long runs and intense workouts. The design blends athletic functionality with a modern look, so you can wear them both at the gym and on casual days out.

For runners who want dependable support and a breathable feel, the Clear Factor W delivers. Its lightweight construction and stable cushioning make it perfect for regular training or brisk walking sessions. A classic adidas design ensures you stay stylish with every stride.

Comfort meets everyday practicality with the Sheenwalk W. Built specifically for walking, these shoes offer cushioned support and flexible soles that reduce foot fatigue during long strolls, commutes, or travel days. They’re great for anyone who’s on their feet a lot but still wants a polished sporty look.

Another variation of the popular Amalgo W, this pair brings the same comfort and performance with slight design differences, perfect if you’re shopping for colour options or subtle style tweaks. It’s a versatile pick for running, gym days, or casual weekend outfits. With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale reaching its final days, discounts on these adidas sneakers are among the best you’ll find this season. They combine: Responsive cushioning for runs and workouts

Breathable materials for comfort during warm weather

Versatile looks that suit athletic and casual wear

Whether you're training, walking, or living life on the go, there's a pair here for every stride.

adidas sports shoes for women at up to 80% off: FAQs Are adidas running shoes worth buying during this sale? Yes. The discounts make high-performance models more affordable, making this one of the best times to invest in quality training shoes. Should I size up or down when ordering adidas shoes? Adidas sizing can vary by model. It’s recommended to check the size chart and read reviews to ensure the best fit. Which adidas shoe is best for long runs? The Cloud-fastline and Amalgo W models are good picks for running and training, offering cushioned support and energy return. Can adidas walking shoes be used for workouts too? Walking shoes like the Sheenwalk W are primarily designed for low-impact everyday comfort but can double for light gym sessions.