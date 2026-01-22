Edit Profile
    5 adidas sports shoes for women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Offers end in 2 days

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ends in just 2 days. Shop these adidas sports shoes for women and enjoy performance, style, and comfort at reduced prices.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    By Samarpita Yashaswini
    FAQs

    adidas Womens Amalgo W SILDAW/FTWWHT/VIOFUS Running Shoe - 4 UK (GC0928),Purple

    ₹2,619

    CHECK DETAILS

    adidas Women's Cloud-Fastline Running Shoes, White, UK-11

    ₹1,911.16

    CHECK DETAILS

    adidas Womens Clear Factor W CBLACK/PRPTNT Sneaker - 5 UK (EX2043)

    ₹1,662

    CHECK DETAILS

    adidas Women Synthetic Sheenwalk W Walking Shoe Sildaw/Ftwwht/Dovgry (UK-4), Multicolor

    ₹2,109

    CHECK DETAILS

    adidas Womens Amalgo W Sildaw/Ftwwht/Viofus Running Shoe - 6 UK (Gc0928), Purple

    ₹2,619

    CHECK DETAILS

    With just two days left in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your footwear game with adidas sports shoes for women, at prices you’ll love. Whether you’re training for your next run, logging long walks, or just want stylish, sporty everyday shoes, adidas has options that combine comfort, performance, and modern design.

    5 adidas sports shoes for women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Offers end in 2 days (Pexels)
    5 adidas sports shoes for women on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Offers end in 2 days (Pexels)

    adidas sports shoes for women at up to 80% off:

    Designed for everyday runners and casual athletes, the Amalgo W running shoes offer responsive cushioning and flexible traction to support varied workouts. With a lightweight, breathable upper and sporty silhouette, these are great for runs, gym sessions, or all-day wear with active and athleisure outfits.

    The Cloud-fastline is built for performance and comfort. Its sleek profile and well-cushioned midsole absorb impact on the go, making it ideal for long runs and intense workouts. The design blends athletic functionality with a modern look, so you can wear them both at the gym and on casual days out.

    For runners who want dependable support and a breathable feel, the Clear Factor W delivers. Its lightweight construction and stable cushioning make it perfect for regular training or brisk walking sessions. A classic adidas design ensures you stay stylish with every stride.

    Comfort meets everyday practicality with the Sheenwalk W. Built specifically for walking, these shoes offer cushioned support and flexible soles that reduce foot fatigue during long strolls, commutes, or travel days. They’re great for anyone who’s on their feet a lot but still wants a polished sporty look.

    Another variation of the popular Amalgo W, this pair brings the same comfort and performance with slight design differences, perfect if you’re shopping for colour options or subtle style tweaks. It’s a versatile pick for running, gym days, or casual weekend outfits.

    With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale reaching its final days, discounts on these adidas sneakers are among the best you’ll find this season. They combine:

    • Responsive cushioning for runs and workouts
    • Breathable materials for comfort during warm weather
    • Versatile looks that suit athletic and casual wear
    • Trusted adidas performance tech

    Whether you’re training, walking, or living life on the go, there’s a pair here for every stride.

    adidas sports shoes for women at up to 80% off: FAQs
    Yes. The discounts make high-performance models more affordable, making this one of the best times to invest in quality training shoes.
    Adidas sizing can vary by model. It’s recommended to check the size chart and read reviews to ensure the best fit.
    The Cloud-fastline and Amalgo W models are good picks for running and training, offering cushioned support and energy return.
    Walking shoes like the Sheenwalk W are primarily designed for low-impact everyday comfort but can double for light gym sessions.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    Samarpita Yashaswini
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Samarpita Yashaswini

      Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More

