5 fashion tips to choose office wear post-pandemic

We are always game for serving mesmerizing looks to raise the hotness quotient even in corporate life and if you too are like us, with your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse, it's time to nail a rocker chic look while keep things sophisticated or be your own boss while looking edgy or just embrace your individuality and power of expression by transcending fashion and lifestyle boundaries yet straddling trends. An ineffable style and a zealous sense of glamour is ruling the summer corporate styling and if you are looking for bold, sexy and ever so stylish fashion cues that will guaranteed make heads turn at your workplace, we got you sorted.

The lifting of the Covid-19 lockdown urges us to take stylish route again and serve a bombshell look as we head to work or take business trips again so, move over monochrome dressing and opt for fashion-forward takes instead of conventional looks. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sukanya Bhataacharya, Founder of Prathaa, shared, “With the pandemic passing us by and “outdoors” replaced by “at home”, our fashion consumption altered with the visual appeal being replaced by comfort. Steadily the work-from-home going to back-to-work reorienting our dressing. This time however, a merger of comfort and functionality with work leisure and power casual clothing is making it to the top. Above all, there has been immense mindfulness in the purchase sentiment. This has further led to the industry focusing on a customer-centric approach as opposed to the one-following style trends.”

She revealed 5 top fashion tips for choosing work wear while keeping with the above sentiment –

1. Choose comfort and functionality over trend - Designs that are admired both for their beauty and their performance especially by picking silhouettes in breathable fabrics. Dresses, Tunics, Wide-legged pants, Comfort fit tops, and Semi-formal Jumpsuits add up to a unique fashion statement. Look out for garments with pockets for functionality purposes.

2. Versatility - That which can be styled differently each time you choose to wear it increases the number of wear per garment, which further has a subtle connection to sustainability in fashion. In short, multi-functional clothes. Think - a dress as a tunic, or a cape, a crop top as a jacket or a saree blouse.

3. Accessorise - Always in fashion. Consider garment accessories: blazers, jackets,semi-formal capes, stoles, scarves, and more. Always handy for a desk to-party look.

4. Support local - Local businesses have their ear on the ground and develop products understanding your needs. Their conversations with you are a constant process of growth. Your support is paramount to them. A feel-good and a look-good list to elevate your confidence and brighten up your workspace in the wake of the new dawn post the pandemic.

5. Investment in less but best - A minimalist closet is the best closet. Focussing on quality, the people and process.