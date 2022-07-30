5 must-have bottoms in your wardrobe

Bottoms are an essential part of women's dressing as they make up for about 50% of outfits. Having some sustainable, classic pieces in your wardrobe adds variety, makes getting dressed easier, quicker and also helps you save money. So, regardless of whether you prefer skirts or sweatpants, check out these must-have bottoms for women and add them to your wardrobe to complement your personal sense of style.(Also read: Trendy bottom wear for women to revamp summer wardrobe)

1. Wide leg pants

It is currently one of the most in-demand clothing items. They are flattering, light, and comfortable. In place of skirts or dresses, it can be a great alternative. You can pair it up with shirts, kurtis, crop tops, and tees. There is something for every style and dress code, including pairs with patterned patterns, pull-on choices, and belted waists.

2. Ripped Jeans

Every woman should own a pair of trendy ripped jeans. They are durable and suitable for all seasons, whether it's hot, rainy ,summer or cold. There are many different sorts of ripped jeans, from severely distressed jeans to ankle-length distressed denim. They are simple to style; you may wear them with a crop top, a leather jacket, a kurta, a baggy sweater, etc.

3. Leather trousers

The trend of leather trousers is one that won't be going away anytime soon. They are ideal for a cold night. Straight-leg, high-waist, thin fit, and slender leather pants are just a few of the many styles available. Joggers or leather leggings are also available. Although black leather pants are the most popular design, they can also be found in brown, tan, white, red, and navy. They instantly give any clothing a fancier party vibe and can elevate it. They look best when worn with a tailored blazer, a thin jacket, a simple white t-shirt, or a turtleneck in a vibrant colour.

4. Cargo pants

Cargo pants are the ideal choice for you if you choose comfort over fashion. They are comfortable yet stylish. They usually come with numerous pockets are perfect for day to day wear. They are trendy and may be used for clubbing or just hanging out with your pals. They are mostly preferred in traditional colours such as beige or black but if want to experiment you can go with a bright colour such as red or purple. They are typically worn with a T-shirt, a crop top, or a tank top. They look best paired with sneakers.

5. Pencil-skirts

The name "pencil skirt" refers to the item's distinctive fitting style. Fashion and practicality are combined in women's pencil skirts. Being appropriate for casual, smart casual, and formal settings is one of pencil skirts' greatest qualities. The same skirt can be worn in a variety of ways because the design, fabric, and attitude can vary so much. Fabrics and prints have a significant impact on how the outfit looks as a whole. You will never go out of style if your wardrobe includes pencil skirts.

