5 summer outfits for vacation that keep you cool, chic and ready for every Instagram moment

Summers are all about choosing fits that ensure comfort and exude style. If you are planning a vacation in beach areas, you will need outfits that are not just comfortable but also keep you looking camera-ready all the time. Here are some of the handpicked outfits from the brand Soch that you can mix and match to create a perfect summer vacation look.

Comfortable summer outfits for vacation. (Soch)

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​Also read | Heading on a beach getaway? These 5 breezy dresses are perfect for effortless summer style under ₹3K

Blue chambray solid dress with machine embroidery and thread work (Soch)

Soch blue chambray solid dress

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{{^usCountry}} Dresses are summer staples, and this solid blue dress can be your best friend for your upcoming vacation wardrobe. Crafted from chambray, a premium-quality fabric for lasting comfort, the silhouette features a regular fit that allows easy movement. The dress delights with a flattering neckline, sleeveless design, and intricate thread work. You can pair the dress with strappy sandals, funky jewellery, and a hat for a beach look. You can purchase this dress from Soch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dresses are summer staples, and this solid blue dress can be your best friend for your upcoming vacation wardrobe. Crafted from chambray, a premium-quality fabric for lasting comfort, the silhouette features a regular fit that allows easy movement. The dress delights with a flattering neckline, sleeveless design, and intricate thread work. You can pair the dress with strappy sandals, funky jewellery, and a hat for a beach look. You can purchase this dress from Soch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Price: ₹2,598/- {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: ₹2,598/- {{/usCountry}}

Blue chambray ethnic motifs tunic with machine embroidery and thread work (Soch)

{{^usCountry}} Soch ethnic motifs tunic top {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soch ethnic motifs tunic top {{/usCountry}}

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For all those shopping sprees during vacation, you can pick this classic tunic top that can be paired with white parallel pants or denims. Crafted from chambray, the tunic features a classic round neckline for timeless appeal. The ethnic motif artistry, flattering silhouette, and intricate thread work at the waist area make it one of the exquisite options for your summer fit. You can complement the look with oxidised jhumka and a long necklace. This tunic is available on soch website.

Price: ₹1,498/-

Cream mul chanderi floral salwar suit with hand embroidery and sequin details (Soch)

Soch floral salwar suit

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If you want to channelise your diva at a beach vacation, you can pick this floral salwar suit as your OOTD. Crafted from mul chanderi fabric, the outfit ensures a lustrous finish, soft texture, and maximum comfort throughout the day. The kurta features three-quarter sleeves, a notched round neckline, floral artistry detailing, and intricate sequin handwork. You can pair the look with oxidised jewellery and flats. There are more options available in this category on the soch website.

Price: ₹7,498/-

Indigo muslin floral print kaftan suit with tassels (Soch)

Soch muslin floral print kaftan suit

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This kaftan suit takes summer comfort to the next level, while ensuring style in every pose. Crafted from viscose muslin fabric, the kurta delights with flowery motifs, a flowy silhouette, calming blue colour, and little tassels. It is great for wearing to the beach or on a casual night out. It blends the comfort of breathable fabric with the elegance of well-thought-out details. You can pick this kaftan from soch for a classic look.

Price: ₹4,998/-

Indigo pure cotton ethnic motifs dress (Soch)

Soch cotton ethnic motifs dress

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This beautiful indigo dress, crafted from pure cotton fabric, radiates sophisticated charm while you dress up for an adventurous day on your vacation. The dress features a sleeveless design, v-neckline, and ethnic motif artistry, perfect for your special moments. You can pair it with mules and oxidised jewellery for a classic look. This dress is available in more variants on soch website.

Price: ₹1,498/-

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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