5 summer outfits for vacation that keep you cool, chic and ready for every Instagram moment
Heading out on a tropical vacation this summer? Check out these breezy outfits that exude elegance and ensure style.
Summers are all about choosing fits that ensure comfort and exude style. If you are planning a vacation in beach areas, you will need outfits that are not just comfortable but also keep you looking camera-ready all the time. Here are some of the handpicked outfits from the brand Soch that you can mix and match to create a perfect summer vacation look.
Also read | Heading on a beach getaway? These 5 breezy dresses are perfect for effortless summer style under ₹3K
Soch blue chambray solid dress
Dresses are summer staples, and this solid blue dress can be your best friend for your upcoming vacation wardrobe. Crafted from chambray, a premium-quality fabric for lasting comfort, the silhouette features a regular fit that allows easy movement. The dress delights with a flattering neckline, sleeveless design, and intricate thread work. You can pair the dress with strappy sandals, funky jewellery, and a hat for a beach look. You can purchase this dress from Soch.{{/usCountry}}
Dresses are summer staples, and this solid blue dress can be your best friend for your upcoming vacation wardrobe. Crafted from chambray, a premium-quality fabric for lasting comfort, the silhouette features a regular fit that allows easy movement. The dress delights with a flattering neckline, sleeveless design, and intricate thread work. You can pair the dress with strappy sandals, funky jewellery, and a hat for a beach look. You can purchase this dress from Soch.{{/usCountry}}
Price: ₹2,598/-{{/usCountry}}
Price: ₹2,598/-{{/usCountry}}
Soch ethnic motifs tunic top{{/usCountry}}
Soch ethnic motifs tunic top{{/usCountry}}
For all those shopping sprees during vacation, you can pick this classic tunic top that can be paired with white parallel pants or denims. Crafted from chambray, the tunic features a classic round neckline for timeless appeal. The ethnic motif artistry, flattering silhouette, and intricate thread work at the waist area make it one of the exquisite options for your summer fit. You can complement the look with oxidised jhumka and a long necklace. This tunic is available on soch website.
Price: ₹1,498/-
Soch floral salwar suit
If you want to channelise your diva at a beach vacation, you can pick this floral salwar suit as your OOTD. Crafted from mul chanderi fabric, the outfit ensures a lustrous finish, soft texture, and maximum comfort throughout the day. The kurta features three-quarter sleeves, a notched round neckline, floral artistry detailing, and intricate sequin handwork. You can pair the look with oxidised jewellery and flats. There are more options available in this category on the soch website.
Price: ₹7,498/-
Soch muslin floral print kaftan suit
This kaftan suit takes summer comfort to the next level, while ensuring style in every pose. Crafted from viscose muslin fabric, the kurta delights with flowery motifs, a flowy silhouette, calming blue colour, and little tassels. It is great for wearing to the beach or on a casual night out. It blends the comfort of breathable fabric with the elegance of well-thought-out details. You can pick this kaftan from soch for a classic look.
Price: ₹4,998/-
Soch cotton ethnic motifs dress
This beautiful indigo dress, crafted from pure cotton fabric, radiates sophisticated charm while you dress up for an adventurous day on your vacation. The dress features a sleeveless design, v-neckline, and ethnic motif artistry, perfect for your special moments. You can pair it with mules and oxidised jewellery for a classic look. This dress is available in more variants on soch website.
Price: ₹1,498/-
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