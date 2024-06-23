5 times Sidhartha Mallya and wife Jasmine served major couple fashion goals. Check out their adorable pictures inside

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, married his girlfriend Jasmine in an intimate wedding ceremony this weekend. The couple tied the knot near London on Saturday. The first photograph from the wedding, shared by the bride on her Instagram Stories, quickly went viral. The picture shows Jasmine in a white wedding gown, holding hands with Sidhartha Mallya, who is wearing his gold wedding band. Jasmine's stunning diamond ring is also visible in the picture. She captioned the photo "Forever" on her Instagram Stories. Her Insta-feed is filled with adorable pictures of the couple, serving fashion goals. Let's take a look at their most stylish photos and take some fashion notes from the newlyweds. (Also read: Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine are married: See first pic from couple's dreamy wedding ) Check out Jasmine and Sidhartha Mallya's stylish outfits from floral wedding look to casual winter chic.(Instagram/@jassofiaa)

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine's Stunning Looks

Floral wedding look

A few days ago, Jasmine shared an adorable picture of her hugging Sidhartha Mallya, accompanied by the caption, “Wedding week has commenced.” In the post, she is seen wearing a light green floral printed midi dress with a frilled hemline. Meanwhile, Sidhartha looks dashing in a white blazer embellished with golden floral embroidery, a white shirt, and light pink straight-fit trousers. He completed his dapper look with a luxury watch on his wrist and round-rimmed glasses.

Trendy party attire

In another picture, the love birds are seen in vibrant outfits for a club party. Jasmine wore a pink floral frill top paired with bright green textured pants. Meanwhile, Sidhartha complemented her perfectly in a trendy white shirt featuring a red checkered collar and graphic detailing. Together, they looked incredibly stylish.

Italy holiday outfits

For their chic vacation in Italy, the couple kept things effortlessly stylish. Jasmine donned a gorgeous maxi dress with a V-neckline and a vibrant red floral print, radiating vacation vibes. On the other hand, Sidhartha wore a striped T-shirt, beige pants, white loafers, and a vibrant blue hat.

Classy cocktail look

In another picture, the gorgeous couple looked truly stunning, complementing each other in classy ensembles. Jasmine wore a dark green off-shoulder silk maxi dress, perfectly paired with black high heels and a chain necklace. Sidhartha, on the other hand, looked incredibly stylish in a blue pantsuit paired with a black T-shirt.

Casual winter chic

Going for a stroll with their pets on a winter morning, Jasmine and Sidhartha's easy breezy look can be your ideal outfit inspiration. Jasmine wore an oversized grey sweater paired with black pants, while her handsome husband donned a colourful hoodie paired with blue chinos, white shoes, and a stylish cap.