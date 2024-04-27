60-year-old wins Miss Universe Buenos Aires, breaks stereotypes: All you want to know about her

Shattering stereotypes, for the first time in the history of beauty pageants, a sixty year old model became the Miss Universe. This marks the beauty pageant's attempt at diversity and inclusivity and embracing beauty irrespective of age. Last year, the beauty pageant announced that it will no longer hold the gar bar to only 28 years of age. Instead, anyone above the age of 18 can participate in the beauty pageant. This marks a revolutionary move by the beauty pageant in embracing beauty at all ages. The win of Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez is a testament to her dedication and determination. On Wednesday, Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez was announced as the Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires.(Instagram/@missuniversoar)

Who is Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez?

On Wednesday, Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez was announced as the Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires. Alejandra is from La Plata, the capital city of Argentina's Buenos Aires Province. Besides being a model and the recent Mis Universe, she is also a lawyer and journalist by profession. Redefining conventional and stereotypical standards of beauty and shattering barriers, Alejandra stands as a triumph in setting new heights in beauty domain. The multifaceted nature of beauty standards is also reflected in the professions she is in.

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez also set new record by being the first women in her age to hold such a prestigious title to her name. "I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values," she told the media after her win," Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez told the media after her win. She will be representing Buenos Aires in the national selection for Miss Universe Argentina in May 2024. Beside Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, Haidy Cruz is another model who is making waves in the beauty industry. She is a 47-year-old woman set to represent Dominican Republic in Miss Universe 2024.