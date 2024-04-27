 60-year-old lawyer makes history as Miss Universe Buenos Aires: ‘I am the first of this generation’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
60-year-old lawyer makes history as Miss Universe Buenos Aires: ‘I am the first of this generation’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 27, 2024 12:42 PM IST

The 60-year-old Miss Universe Buenos Aires winner, Alejandra Rodríguez, says she is “thrilled” to represent a "new paradigm in beauty pageants".

In a first, a 60-year-old lawyer scripted history after she won the Miss Universe Buenos Aires beauty pageant. Alejandra Rodríguez contested with 34 others, ranging in age from 18 to 73, to win the title.

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez becomes the first woman of her age cohort to win the Miss Universe Buenos Aires Beauty Pageant. (Screengrab)
Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez becomes the first woman of her age cohort to win the Miss Universe Buenos Aires Beauty Pageant. (Screengrab)

Who is Alejandra Rodríguez?

She is a lawyer and a journalist from La Plata. After finishing school, she chose journalism as her profession, reported New York Post. Later, she studied law and became a legal advisor for a hospital. She has shattered stereotypes and marked a monumental shift in beauty pageants.

Why is Alejandra Rodríguez’s win historic?

In the past, The Miss Universe pageant allowed contestants between 18 and 28 years of age,” reported the Independent. However, the Miss Universe Organization announced in 2023 that from 2024, pageant contestants will not have any upper limit, and anyone above 18 can compete.

Alejandra Rodríguez’s reaction to her win:

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she told the press. “I am the first of this generation to start with this,” she added.

“I think the judges saw my confidence and my passion to represent the women of my generation,” she continued. “I am determined to fight for the crown of Miss Universe Argentina 2024,” she further expressed.

What is next for Alejandra Rodríguez?

She is preparing to represent Buenos Aires in the upcoming national selection for Miss Universe Argentina. The event is slated for May 2024.

According to the New York Post, Rodríguez credits her lifestyle for her youthful appearance at 60.

“The basic thing is to have a healthy life, eat well, do physical activity,” she told the outlet. “Normal care, nothing too extraordinary and a little genetics,” she added.

News / Trending / 60-year-old lawyer makes history as Miss Universe Buenos Aires: 'I am the first of this generation'
