8 men's running shoes that promise durability: Picks from adidas, Reebok & more for comfort and support
The right running shoes can improve performance and make your runs more comfortable. Focus on fit and durability based on your running surface and frequency.
Reebok Men Stride Runner Running Shoes All Black 9
₹1,379
ASICS Mens JOLT 5 Carbon/Huddle Yellow Running Shoes - 7 UK (1011C206.020)
₹2,584
Reebok Mens Sports Shoe | Advent Tr | Ideal for Gym & Running, Navy Blue, 8 UK
₹1,349
adidas Mens Drogo M FTWWHT/SILVMT Running Shoe - 8 UK (CL7633), White
₹1,749
Reebok Men's Sports Shoe | Velocity Runner |Running Shoe | Ideal for Running & Gym
₹1,449
A solid pair of running shoes can genuinely transform the way you train. Whether it’s early morning road runs, a post-work treadmill session, or a quick gym workout, the right pair should feel light on your feet, cushioned yet supportive, and breathable enough to keep up with you — never weighing you down.
Personally, I believe investing in good running shoes isn’t optional if you’re serious about consistency. The difference in comfort, grip, and overall performance is noticeable from day one. That’s why I prefer sticking to trusted global brands like adidas, Reebok, Puma, and ASICS. They’ve built their reputation on performance-driven design, durability, and everyday practicality.
Running shoes for men
A lightweight training shoe that works just as well for treadmill sessions as it does for outdoor runs. The Stride Runner features a breathable upper that keeps your feet cool during long workouts. The cushioned midsole absorbs impact, making it comfortable for beginners and regular runners alike.
Best for: Beginners and gym-goers who want a versatile daily trainer.
ASICS Men’s Jolt 5 Running Shoes are lightweight, breathable running shoes designed for everyday comfort. They feature an EVA cushioned midsole and soft insole for shock absorption and all-day support. The mesh upper keeps your feet cool, while the durable rubber outsole provides good grip on roads.
Best for: Beginners, daily jogging, gym workouts, and comfortable all-day wear on a budget.
Designed as a cross-training shoe, the Advent TR transitions smoothly between gym workouts and short runs. The supportive structure keeps your foot secure during lateral movements, making it great for strength-training days, too.
Best for: Hybrid workouts and gym training.
The Drogo M brings adidas’ signature sporty aesthetic with everyday performance. The lightweight build reduces fatigue during runs, while the padded collar enhances ankle comfort. The sole provides responsive cushioning that works well for short to mid-distance runs.
Best for: Casual runners who want style and comfort.
True to its name, the Velocity Runner is built for smooth, consistent movement. The breathable mesh upper keeps airflow steady, while the shock-absorbing midsole supports longer sessions. The outsole offers reliable traction on multiple surfaces, from track to road.
Best for: Regular runners looking for comfort and durability.
The Fluidglow M is designed for flexibility and smooth transitions. The midsole cushioning feels soft yet responsive, helping reduce strain on joints. Its sleek profile makes it a strong choice for both workouts and athleisure styling.
Best for: Everyday running and all-day wear.
New Balance Men 520 Black Running Shoes (M520BG8) are lightweight, breathable running shoes with a lace-up design and rippled rubber outsole for traction and comfort while you run or walk. They feature an engineered mesh upper for airflow and a cushioned midsole that helps keep feet relaxed over short distances and daily use.
Best for: casual runners, daily gym sessions, walks, and everyday wear where comfort and style matter on a budget.
The Clinch-X M offers a balanced running experience with its lightweight construction and supportive cushioning. The breathable upper helps manage sweat during intense sessions. The sole provides asolid grip and shock absorption, helping reduce fatigue.
Best for: Everyday training and short-distance runs.
How to choose the right running shoes
When shopping for running shoes, look for:
- Snug heel fit to avoid slipping
- Breathable upper for airflow
- Flexible yet cushioned sole for shock absorption
- Good grip outsole for stability
A proper fit should feel secure around the heel and midfoot, with slight wiggle room in the toes. Comfort is key, especially if you plan to run consistently.
