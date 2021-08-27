Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / A Melange of Indian craft and royalty
Model in Nazm-e-Mahal collection by Ashima-Leena
A Melange of Indian craft and royalty

From antique gold fabrics, classic royal silhouettes curated with special techniques of restoration, Ashima-Leena’s collection at ICW21 spelled grandeur and royalty
By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Designer Leena Singh re-created the bygone era of the Mughals with her couture collection titled, Nazm-e-Mahal, showcased at the India Couture Week 2021 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The screenplay shows royal princess of Mughal era donned in weaves that are infused with pure gold and pure silver strains. The collection comprises of classic blouses, circular lehengas, antique delicate sarees with jewelled tassels, brocade- woven odhnis with antique gold fabrics and re-interpretated lengthened jackets that can be worn with various classic silhouettes.

The narrative of the film transports you to the zenanas of the maharanis in India. Special eye for detailing can be seen in the film from old-world dhunas and rose petals, silver embossed mirrors and more. The Bikaner House in New Delhi played as the perfect location for the designer.

No doubt, that the old-world patterns, textiles and craft was highlighted in their collection reviving the spectacular weaves and embroideries that were lost over the years.

Subdued beautiful colours of light turquoise, light pink, light peach and vibrant purple can be seen
Model in Nazm-e-Mahal collection by Ashima-Leena
Classic blouses, circular lehengas, antique delicate sarees with jewelled tassels were seen in the collection
Brocade- woven odhnis with antique gold fabrics dominated the show
