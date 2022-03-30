Add vibrancy and quirk to your look with bouncy fringes

A style synonymous with the style of the 1920s, the rebellious fringe fashion trend is back this year with fashion brands showcasing imaginative versions of the style. This time around, it’s more about the clever accents — an unexpected fringe on the hemline of cotton trousers, perhaps or adorning the whole of a poncho. Here are a few ideas to play with fringes.:

“There are no fashion rules just your heart. Fringes were clearly in 1920s in form of uniforms but now they are back and back with style. Whereas they are back on leather skirts, kick flare jeans, clutches, earrings, bags, sweaters, tank tops and fringe shrug with a lace bustier. Fringe are heavily associated with western but now fringe lehengas are a thing. So next time try pairing a fringe jacket or purse with flared knit bottoms, a halter top, and platform sandals and spread your happy chic vibes,” says Saurabh Gupta, director, KALKI

Fringes are meant for all ages and can complement casual to formal looks. Size of fringes have become longer in length too which adds a lot of glamour in a subtle way. When we look at colours, from monochromes, to wine and jewel colours they look the best. Designer Reynu Taandon tells us ways in which it can be worn”

-Young girls wear fringes on skirts, which looks really amazing

- On short dresses fringes add a statement

- On net and Georgette Saree with very long 7inch fringes in black and jewel colours

-Goes fabulously on kaftans. All over the world, it’s a trend to see Kaftans with long fringes

- A dressy trouser set with a fringe stole looks amazing, it can be in any colour, especially ivory, black and beige

- Off shoulder printed blouse with plain fringes

- A beautiful suit in ivory colour on chanderi, with black fringes to be worn with a self woven Chanderi dupatta with black fringes all around it looks very chic