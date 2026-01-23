Aditi Govitrikar compares her Mrs World win to Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra's: ‘They got car and flat, I got bouquet’

She added, “Lara was standing next to me. She was saying, ‘Look, we have a car, a house, and you have a husband.’ So I said, I said, ‘That’s brilliant.’ I said, ‘That’s a good thing.’”

She recalled a defining moment during the Mrs World competition: “I became Mrs World the same year that Lara and Priyanka also became winners. We had a party, the unfortunate party, actually. The funny part was, I was not at the same publication house as them, so they were given a flat, a car, and all, and I was given a bouquet.”

Aditi Govitrikar, the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001, is not just a supermodel. She is also a physician, psychologist, and actor. In a January 22 interview with Hauterrfly, Aditi Govitrikar spoke about her unique experience of sharing the international pageant stage with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. (Also read: Step inside Aditi Govitrikar's lavish residence in Mumbai with minimalist design, sea view balcony, Mrs World 2001 crown )

For Aditi, sharing the international spotlight with Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra was more than just a coincidence, it was a milestone for Indian women in global pageants. “It was inspiring to see so many Indian women achieving recognition at the same time. It felt like we were breaking barriers together,” she said.

About Aditi Govitrikar Aditi Govitrikar is an Indian actor, physician, and former model, renowned for becoming the first Indian woman to win the Mrs World title in 2001. Between 1997 and 2004, she held the unique distinction of being the only Indian supermodel with qualifications as both a medical doctor and a psychologist.

That same year, Indian women made waves in the global pageant scene, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe 2000, and Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 title, marking a remarkable period for India on the international stage.