After Miss Universe loss, Manika Vishwakarma sees off Miss Charm India 2025 at airport: ‘Make sure crown comes home’

Manika Vishwakarma, Miss Universe India 2025, has sent an encouraging message tofor Mehakk Dhingra, who has left for Vietnam to take part in Miss Charm 2025. In an Instagram video, Manika urged fans to vote for Mehakk, highlighting her hard work and dedication. Also read | Miss Universe India Organisation breaks silence on Miss Universe 2025 controversies: ‘Must address the hurtful comments’ Manika Vishwakarma, who represented India at Miss Universe 2025, expressed her desire for Miss India Charm Mehakk Dhingra to secure a victory and bring the international crown to India. (Instagram/ Mehakk Dhingra)

In a November 25 Instagram video shared by Miss Charm Updates, Manika was dressed in a shiny multi-coloured pantsuit, and seen at the airport after Mehakk's departure for Vietnam. She urged Indians to vote for Mehakk and added that Mehakk has invested considerable effort and hard work and is poised to bring great pride to the nation. Manika added it was her desire to her her fellow beauty queen secure a victory and ensure the international crown comes to India.

‘I would like to urge you all to vote for her’

Asking fans to show the world and everyone else the power of Indian pageantry and the dedication Indians hold for their queens, she said: “I would like to urge you all. We have just sent off our superstar, Miss Charm India Mehakk Dhingrra, for the Miss Charm 2025 contest, which is being held in Vietnam – and I would like to urge you all to vote for her. Let's show the world and show everybody what kind of power Indian pageantry and us fans hold for our queens.”

She added, “And let's make sure that the crown (Miss Charm 2025) comes home. Let's support queens and make sure that the crown comes home because this girl (Mehakk), she has put so much hard work and she is all set to make all of us extremely proud.”

More about Manika Vishwakarma

Manika was India's representative at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, held in Thailand on November 21, 2025. She was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 on August 18, 2025. Manika, who hails from Rajasthan, impressed with her poise and confidence at Miss Universe 2025, and made it to the top 30 but didn't advance to the top 12, ending India's wait for the crown since Harnaaz Sandhu's win in 2021.