Aishwarya Rai's stylist gets emotional about dressing 'icon' for her high-stakes Cannes return: 'What a week it’s been'

Cannes Film Festival 2026 may have showcased hundreds of stars, but the narrative was dominated by a singular force: Aishwarya Rai. Amid swirling rumours of a potential absence, the 'Queen of Cannes' returned to the Croisette, delivering a wardrobe that silenced critics and redefined 'iconic' for a new generation. Also read | Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal in a strapless gown and feathered cape at Cannes Film Festival

Excitement surrounding Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 appearance was high as fans were concerned that her 20-plus-year streak at Cannes might come to an end. (Instagram/ mohitrai)

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Central to this year’s metamorphosis was celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who took to Instagram to share the emotional and professional gravity of working with Aishwarya Rai.

'Legending hard'

In a series of candid Instagram posts concluding on May 24, Mohit didn't hold back his admiration for the actor. Reflecting on a week of high-stakes fashion, he shared a warm photo with Aishwarya on Instagram, captioning it: "What a dream, what a woman, and what a week it’s been. Always love to the best, legend Aishwarya Rai."

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{{^usCountry}} For Mohit, the collaboration was more than just a job – it was a statement. Earlier in the week, while debuting a striking white red carpet ensemble, he noted that Aishwarya was 'legending hard and showing the children how it’s done'. Mohit's statement was a pointed nod to the actor's decades-long tenure at the festival, contrasting her seasoned poise with the fleeting nature of modern viral trends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Mohit, the collaboration was more than just a job – it was a statement. Earlier in the week, while debuting a striking white red carpet ensemble, he noted that Aishwarya was 'legending hard and showing the children how it’s done'. Mohit's statement was a pointed nod to the actor's decades-long tenure at the festival, contrasting her seasoned poise with the fleeting nature of modern viral trends. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Defying the critics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defying the critics {{/usCountry}}

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Aishwarya's Cannes 2026 wardrobe, curated by Mohit and his team, moved away from safe choices, opting instead for a blend of structural art and 'divine feminine' power. Aishwarya’s appearance this year was particularly significant given the scrutiny her fashion choices have faced in recent seasons. By partnering with Mohit, she pivoted toward a more experimental and modern aesthetic.

From the architectural brilliance of Amit Aggarwal to the flamboyant luxury of Cheney Chan’s plumage, the message was clear: Aishwarya Rai is not just a legacy act; she is a contemporary powerhouse. As Mohit summarised while sharing the behind-the-scenes magic of her Sophie Couture gown, the collaboration was about 'serving divine feminine energy' that only a legend could provide.

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 looks

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Opening her Cannes run, Aishwarya stepped onto the red carpet in a structural masterpiece by Amit Aggarwal. The deep metallic blue gown featured Amit’s signature recycled polymer details that created a 3D, liquid-metal effect. The bodice was sculpted to mimic celestial wings, paired with a sleek, wavy hairstyle and a statement snake-inspired necklace that added a touch of mystery.

In a sharp contrast to the bold blue gown, her look by Sophie Couture embraced a softer, ethereal palette. The blush-pink gown was adorned with intricate floral embellishments in silver and rose-gold crystals. The standout feature was the dramatic, floor-length sheer cape that billowed as she posed against the French Riviera sunset.

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Perhaps Aishwarya's most talked-about Cannes 2026 look was the custom white pantsuit by Cheney Chan. This was not a traditional suit; it was an explosion of texture: a crisp, wide-legged trouser paired with a tailored blazer. The sleeves and back were engulfed in massive, voluminous white ostrich feathers, creating a cloud-like halo around her. It was a bold, 'boss lady' move that combined the structure of menswear with the flamboyant luxury of high-fashion.

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As the curtains close on Cannes 2026, Aishwarya leaves behind a trail of feathers, crystals, and a clear message: the legend is here to stay.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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