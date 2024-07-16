Akshay Kumar carried Twinkle Khanna's bag as they twin in shimmering traditional outfits for Ambani wedding Day 4

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar attended the last leg of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. A paparazzi page shared a video of the couple arriving at the venue, dressed in shimmering traditional outfits. (Also Read | Isha Ambani saves the best for last in rare Sabyasachi ivory couture lehenga and bespoke diamond-pearl jewels. Pics) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna twin in shimmering traditional outfits at Ambani wedding Day 4. (Instagram )

Akshay Kumar attends Ambani wedding Day 4 with Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar recovered from Covid just in time to attend Day 4 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. Twinkle Khanna, who was in quarantine with him, accompanied the actor. The couple twinned in shimmering ivory looks for the occasion. Akshay wore a kurta and pants set, while Twinkle complemented him in a bespoke anarkali suit set.

Akshay Kumar carried Twinkle Khanna's bag

A video captured by a fan from the celebrations showed Akshay and Twinkle exiting the venue. The actor can be seen carrying her bag in the clip.

The post garnered love from Akshay's fans, who complimented the actor in the comments section. One wrote, "Love how he's holding her bag without any hesitation." Another commented, "Best and beautiful couple." A user remarked, "Favourites for a reason."

Decoding Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's look

Twinkle dazzled at the event in an ivory anarkali suit set decked in shimmering sequin work. The anarkali kurta features a bandhgala neckline with a slit, full-length sleeves, and a flared skirt. She styled it with churidar pants and a georgette dupatta.

Lastly, Twinkle chose centre-parted loose tresses, the golden handbag, clear pumps, a chunky gold bracelet, statement rings, jhumkis, a red bindi, silver eye shadow, pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, and kohl-lined eyes to style the anarkali suit.

Meanwhile, Akshay donned an ivory kurta decked in sequin embroidered patterns and featuring a slit bandhgala neckline, full sleeves, and a tailored fitting. He completed the outfit with white pants and Kolhapuri sandals.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant and Radhika tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12 at Jio World Centre in BKC. The nuptials were followed by the lavish Shubh Aashirwad ritual on July 13, where PM Modi blessed the couple. On July 14, the couple and the Ambani family hosted a reception party. The three-day festivities saw many Bollywood and international starlets, global leaders, and politicians in attendance.