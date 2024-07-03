Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna channel Justin and Hailey Bieber? Couple spotted at airport in polar opposite styles

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted at the airport, as they posed for the cameras. The Bollywood star couple served major looks with their stark different style. The Sooryavanshi actor rocked casual streetwear, while Twinkle Khanna dazzled in classy attire, effortlessly looking graceful. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted at the airport with completely different aesthetics.

Contrasting styles, same vibe

Twinkle Khanna's hair was styled in a low messy bun, secured with a hair stick. She carried a beige Chanel bag, coordinating it with her beige blazer. The 50-year-old finished the look with trendy flare jeans and simple gold earrings. Her golden ensemble embodied timeless elegance.

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, went full-on casual, departing from his usual serious style. He sported a white tank top and funky faded denim jeans with interesting floral and geometric patterns. He topped it all off with a pair of green sneakers.

About the couple

The couple tied the knot on January 17th, 2001, and has two kids- Aarav and Nitaara. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s high-budget film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which unfortunately underperformed at the box-office, grossing only Rs. 59.17 crores. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sarfira, slated for release on 12th July. The 56-year-old star is welcoming back the sequel era of Bollywood, with Jolly LLB 3, Rowdy Rathore 2, Housefull 5, Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle, and Dhoom 4.

Twinkle Khanna is an actor-turned-author, who released her first non-fiction book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She extensively writes opinion pieces in newspaper columns. In 2022, she finished her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmith, University of London.

