Alaya F looks like a mermaid in a turquoise blue bikini in Maldives. Pics inside

Alaya F is currently taking over Maldives in stunning swimwears. The actor recently flew to Maldives and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself exploring the island country in style. From posing for yoga asanas to making her Instagram family drool with stunning pictures of herself lazing on the beach with the backdrop of Maldives, Alaya’s vacay diaries are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing. When it comes to fashion, Alaya knows how to put her sartorial foot forward and this time, she merged her love for travel and fashion together. Alaya dropped major cues of beach fashion as she decked up in a stunning bikini for the cameras.

ALSO READ: Alaya F merges style and comfort as she steps out for midweek duties

On Thursday, Alaya brushed our midweek blues away with a set of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a blue bikini. The actor soaked in the Maldives sun as she posed for the photoshoot on the beach. The pictures feature Alaya decked up in a turquoise blue bikini with a halter neck and a plunging neckline. The bikini also came with tassel details at the sides of the waist. Alaya looked ravishing as she sat on the sand for a picture. Another picture features the actor looking away with white seagulls flying the backdrop. Referring to her squinted eyes in the pictures, Alaya wrote, “My eyes are shut in every photo because I keep forgetting to carry sunglasses.” take a look at her pictures here.

Alaya further accessorised her look for the day in statement white earrings as she looked amazing as ever. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Alaya wore her tresses open in beach wavy curls and let the wind from the sea play with her hair. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her day look. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alaya was ready to hit the beach in style.