Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dazzle in ethnic looks for a wedding; her massive diamond-sapphire ring steals the show

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were dressed to the nines on January 13 – they attended a friend's wedding festivities. For the occasion, the couple chose traditional ensembles, with Alia picking the evergreen saree as her outfit of the night, and Ranbir looking sharp in a sleek kurta and pyjama set. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out to attend a wedding in Mumbai. (Instagram/Alia Bhatt, Manav Manglani)

Let's decode what the two stars wore for the occasion, and take style inspiration from them for the next shaadi you attend:

What did Alia Bhatt wear?

Alia Bhatt's sartorial choice for the night featured her in an ivory hued six yards of elegance. The saree comes decked in shimmering silver and ice blue-shaded embellishments done in floral patterns. The gem stones adorned on the border lend a gorgeous elegance to the ensemble.

Alia styled the saree by draping it in traditional style and leaving the pallu to fall down her shoulder, draped on the other hand to show off the embroidery. She completed the ensemble with a matching blouse featuring a deep V-neckline, a plunging beck design, floral embroidery done with silver and ice blue sequins, a cropped hem, a sleeveless design, and a fitted silhouette.

The styling

The highlight of Alia's look, though, was her jewellery. The star complemented the ivory and blue tones of her ensemble with pearl, white gold, and sapphire-adorned jewels. She wore a choker necklace, double-diamond ear studs, and a massive diamond and sapphire statement ring.

A side parted sleek bun and a clean makeup look featuring a winged eyeliner, muted pink eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rose pink lip shade, and glowing highlighter, rounded off the styling.

Meanwhile, Ranbir complemented his wife in an all-black attire featuring a solid black bandhgala kurta worn under an embroidered Nehru jacket featuring a Mandarin collar, a sleeveless silhouette, and white embroidery. Black pyjama pants, a black stone ear stud, and dress shoes rounded off the styling.