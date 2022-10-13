Alia Bhatt nails pregnancy fashion, steps out with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is radiating pregnancy glow. The actor, who announced her pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor a few months back, is currently making headlines and for all the right reasons. Alia was spotted a day back with Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor in Bandra by paparazzi where she made pregnancy fashion statements yet again with her look in black. Alia and Ranbir love to twin in similar colours and give couple fashion goals to us on a regular basis. Be it casual attires or ethnics, the couple are known for making their attires look better. Alia and Ranbir recently delivered a blockbuster with their film Brahmastra, which released in the theatres last month.

Alia Bhatt, for the outing with husband and mom-in-law, chose to look sharp in a stunning black attire. Alia's pregnancy fashion diaries have been always about merging comfort and style effortlessly. Through her promotions for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor also, she has kept it minimal, chic and comfortable. The actor, a day back, was spotted looking stunning as ever in a black satin dress. The dress featured a V-neckline and full sleeves, and hugged her shape as she smiled for the cameras. Alia posed with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor behind her as she waved at the cameras. Alia teamed her satin dress with a black mini pencil skirt. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever in a black satin shirt with half sleeves and collars. She further teamed it with a pair of black trousers and white sneakers. Neetu Kapoor was spotted holding Ranbir's hand as she complemented the couple in white. Neetu decked up in white full-sleeved satin top with closed collars and quarter sleeves, and a pair of white formal trousers.

Alia, Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor were spotted in Bandra. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt further accessorised her look for the day in a black sling bag, black flip flops and golden hoop earrings. With her tresses pulled back into a clean bun, the actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra and fell in love. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in April, 2022. They announced their pregnancy in June with a super adorable picture of an ultrasound.