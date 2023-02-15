Alia Bhatt steps out in casual ensemble, oversized blazer: All pics, video

Alia Bhatt is an absolute fashionista. The actor is known for slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing a no makeup look in comfy pajamas, to showing us how to be the talk of the town for a festive evening in a sequined ethnic attire, Alia can do it all. Alia's fashion diaries are varied across occasions, and she always ensures to share fashion statements with her fans. Alia's Instagram profile is a plethora of her professional commitments, snippets from her family diaries and glimpses of her fashion photoshoots. Alia is known for her sartorial sense of fashion which knows how to merge chic vibes and comfort with style effectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sidharth-Kiara reception: Akash Ambani-Shloka, Alia Bhatt, others look dazzling

Alia, on Wednesday, got photographed in Bandra as she stepped out of home to tick off professional commitments. In front of a studio in Bandra, paparazzi clicked Alia getting down from her car and going inside the studio. But before that, she patiently posed for the cameras and sported her brightest smile. Alia's midweek casual ensemble is meant to be bookmarked as well. The actor, who recently launched her maternity wear brand Edamamma, picked a white T-shirt from the collection with the name of the brand written on it. She further layered her look with a black oversized blazer, and a blue pair of denims with wide legs. Alia posed for the cameras before getting inside the studio. Take a look at her pictures here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Here's a video of the actor stepping down from her car and walking to the studio, all the while giving us fashion goals on how to tick off professional duties and look absolutely chic, all together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings, silver finger rings and nude flats. The actor wore her tresses into a top tied braid as she smiled for the cameras. Alia opted for a minimal makeup look as she slayed casual fashion goals for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Alia looked ravishing as ever.