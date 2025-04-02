Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Beauty Sale! Up to 30% off on perfumes, makeup essentials and more at the Ultimate Brand Sale

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 02, 2025 05:16 PM IST

Amazon Beauty Sale is here! Get up to 30% off on perfumes, kajals, lipsticks, lip balms, and more. Shop top deals at the Ultimate Brand Sale!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Calvin Klein Unisex One Gold Eau de Toilette - 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,887

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Versace Pour Femme Dylan Blue Eau De Parfum for Women, 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹9,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,897

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity EDT for Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,058

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hugo Boss Femme Eau De Parfum, 50Ml for Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,230

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba - Meetha - Luxe Matte Lipstick, Hydrating & Nourishing, Long lasting, Bullet Matte Mauve Lipstick, 4ML View Details checkDetails

₹600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Lipstick, Liquid Format with Matte Finish, Oil-In-Water Formula, Breathable and Lightweight Feel, Non-Flaking, Colour: 116 I Explore, 7ml View Details checkDetails

₹602

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Matte as Hell Crayon Lipsticks for Women | Lasts Up To 8+ Hours | Lip Crayon with Sharpener | 2.8gm - 16 Claire Underwood View Details checkDetails

₹739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shiseido Visionary Gel Lipstick, 210-J- Pop, 50g View Details checkDetails

₹1,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Amino Skin Radiant Cream Foundation, Sand Medium 005, 15g | Smooth and Satin finish | High-coverage | Suitable for all skin types View Details checkDetails

₹909

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Glow Serum Medium Foundation Dewy With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 12-Hour Long Stay - 01 Ivory Glow - 30 Ml, Normal View Details checkDetails

₹502

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Foundation, Super Blendable Liquid Format, SPF 16, With Glycerine, Vitamin B and E, True Match, Shade: Ivory 1N, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹714

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 2% Niacinamide Medium Coverage Matte Liquid Foundation For All Skin Types With 1% Hyaluronic Acid & Spf 40 Pa+++ For 12 Hour Long Stay & Oil Control - 02 Nude, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹746

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shiseido Syncro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation 250 Sand View Details checkDetails

₹2,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RENEE PRO HD Full Coverage Liquid All Skin Typ Foundation - Birch, Seamless HD Coverage with Matte Finish | SPF30 | Weightless & Long Lasting | Enriched Aloe, Coffee, Chamomile & Vitamin E, 30 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹894

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Gulaab Khaas Pencil Kajal Charcoal Black | Made with Cow Ghee & Rose Petals | Natural Highly Pigmented Kajal | Helps in Cooling & Soothing the Eyes View Details checkDetails

₹950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal, Just Black, 1.2g | Waterproof & Smudge proof | Soft & Velvety texture | Long lasting Kajal View Details checkDetails

₹525

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Colorstay One Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal With Sharpner | Glossy Finish|Longwear, Waterproof| One stroke to Intense defined eyes-, 1.2g Hot Fudge View Details checkDetails

₹847

amazonLogo
GET THIS

e.l.f. Lash N Roll Mascara, Curling Mascara For Visibly Lifted Lashes, Lifts & Separates Lashes. Long-Lasting Formula, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Black View Details checkDetails

₹850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Uptown Curl Lengthening Mascara | Lasts Upto 8 hrs | Lightweight and Smudgeproof With Lash Growth Formula - 01 Black Beauty - 5ml View Details checkDetails

₹494

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara, Stunning Black, 8.5ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Essence Volume Stylist 18H Lash Extension Mascara View Details checkDetails

₹1,361

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara for Stronger, Longer Lashes, Clump-, Smudge- and Flake-Free Mascara with Olive Oil, Vitamin E and Rice Protein, Black 02.21 oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,541

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Luscious Lip Balm Narangi Glaze | Ideal for Moisturizing Dry & Chapped Lips | Natural Lip Balm Infused With Sweet Narangi Juice and Almond Oil To Soften & Moisturize Lips With Glossy Finish | For Men & Women | 4 g View Details checkDetails

₹850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOccitane Dry Skin Shea Butter Lip Balm, 4.5g View Details checkDetails

₹1,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Tinted Lip Serum Sheer Madhu Rasa Gulaab Jal 2.2g (Lipstick) View Details checkDetails

₹1,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

e.l.f. Hydrating Core Lip Shine, Conditioning & Nourishing Lip Balm, Sheer Color Tinted Chapstick, Happy, 0.09 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹890

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Beauty Sale is the perfect chance to refresh your makeup collection without stretching your budget. With up to 30% off on top beauty essentials, you can grab everything from kajals and lipsticks to nourishing lip balms and long-lasting perfumes. This is the ultimate brand sale where you can shop for your favourite products at the best prices.

Stock up on beauty must-haves! Kajals, lipsticks, and perfumes at up to 30% off in the Amazon Beauty Sale 2025.
Stock up on beauty must-haves! Kajals, lipsticks, and perfumes at up to 30% off in the Amazon Beauty Sale 2025.

Amazon offers some of the best deals on trusted brands, making it easy to stock up on daily essentials and glam-up favourites. Whether you need a smudge-proof kajal, a moisturising lip balm, or a bold lipstick, you’ll find it all at amazing discounts. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals, shop now and make the most of the Amazon Sale 2025!

 

Perfumes at the Amazon Sale

Summer is the season for fresh, long-lasting fragrances, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is the best time to grab them at discounted prices. Enjoy up to 30% off on high-quality brands offering floral, citrus, and aquatic scents perfect for warm days. If you love light body mists or intense perfumes, then you can find budget-friendly options without compromising on quality. Stay refreshed all day with the perfect summer fragrance.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lipsticks at the Amazon Sale

Bright, lightweight lipsticks are a summer must-have, and the Amazon Sale 2025 makes them more affordable than ever. Get up to 30% off on top-quality brands offering hydrating, smudge-proof, and long-lasting formulas. Whether you love soft nudes, bold reds, or playful pinks, you’ll find stunning shades for every occasion. Shop budget-friendly options and keep your lips looking vibrant and comfortable all season long.

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

All day wear foundations at the Amazon Sale

Hot weather calls for breathable, long-wearing foundations that keep your skin looking fresh all day. The Amazon Sale 2025 offers unbeatable discounts on top-quality brands with sweat-proof, oil-free, and lightweight formulas. Whether you prefer sheer coverage or a full matte finish, find budget-friendly options that won’t clog your pores. Stay flawless in the summer heat without overspending. Shop now for the best deals on all-day wear foundations!

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Kajals at the Amazon Sale

Smudge-proof kajals are a summer essential, and the Amazon Sale 2025 is the perfect time to stock up. Get up to 30% off on high-quality brands offering long-lasting, waterproof formulas that won’t budge in the heat. Whether you prefer deep black or colourful options, there’s something for every look. Shop budget-friendly deals and keep your eyes bold and defined all day without worrying about touch-ups.

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mascaras at the Amazon Sale

Volumising, lengthening, and waterproof mascaras are a must-have for summer, and the Amazon Sale 2025 has them at unbeatable prices. Enjoy up to 30% off on high-quality brands offering smudge-proof formulas that last all day. Whether you want a natural lift or dramatic lashes, find budget-friendly options that won’t clump or flake. Keep your lashes bold and defined without worrying about humidity or sweat ruining your look.

 

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Lip balms at the Amazon Sale

Hydrated lips are a summer necessity, and the Amazon Sale 2025 offers the best deals on nourishing lip balms. Grab up to 30% off on top-quality brands featuring SPF, tinted, and ultra-moisturising formulas. Protect your lips from dryness and sun damage without spending a fortune. Whether you love a subtle sheen or a natural tint, shop budget-friendly options to keep your lips soft and supple all season long.

Top deals at the Amazon Beauty Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Guess handbags: 10 reasons why I love them with my top picks and recommendations

Office tote bags that organise your life; Top 10 picks

Trendy handbags online: Affordable bags for women on Myntra; Check out these stylish options

Bridal handbags to walk down the aisle in style this upcoming wedding season

 

Amazon beauty sale: FAQs

  • When is the Amazon Beauty Sale 2025?

    The Amazon Beauty Sale runs from 1st to 6th April 2025, offering amazing discounts on perfumes, makeup essentials, and skincare products.

  • What discounts can I expect?

    Enjoy up to 30% off on top beauty brands, including kajals, lipsticks, lip balms, foundations, mascaras, and more during the sale.

  • Are premium beauty brands included in the sale?

    Yes, the sale features a wide range of high-quality beauty brands, allowing you to shop for top products at budget-friendly prices.

  • How can I shop for the best deals?

    Visit Amazon during the Ultimate Brand Sale and explore exciting offers on beauty essentials. Shop early to grab the best discounts!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Beauty Sale! Up to 30% off on perfumes, makeup essentials and more at the Ultimate Brand Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On