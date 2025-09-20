Amazon Great Indian Festival begin soon: Get up to 70% on perfume, makeup, and sunglasses

Get ready to indulge in a shopping spree like no other! The Amazon Great Indian Sale is just a few days ahead, bringing you incredible deals and discounts on your favourite perfumes, makeup, and sunglasses. Be you're looking to refresh your fragrance collection, experiment with new makeup trends, or find the perfect pair of shades to complement your style, this sale has something for everyone. The Prime members get a 24-hours prior benefit of accessing the sale. Up to 70% off on perfume and makeup

So, don't miss out on this golden opportunity and stock up on high-quality products from top brands.

Here is a sneak peek at the deals.

Luxury perfumes for men at up to 35% off during the Amazon Sale

Find premium luxury perfumes for men during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop top brands with irresistible fragrances that define elegance and confidence. Enjoy up to 35% off on long-lasting, sophisticated scents perfect for every occasion. Elevate your style with exclusive offers and add timeless classics to your fragrance collection at unbeatable festive discounts.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Luxury perfumes for women at up to 30% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with alluring luxury perfumes for women at up to 30% off. Indulge in captivating scents that enhance charm and sophistication. From floral to oriental notes, find your signature fragrance at amazing festive prices. Shop top brands and embrace elegance with exclusive offers designed to make your presence unforgettable this season.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Budget perfumes for men at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings budget-friendly perfumes for men at up to 45% off. Explore refreshing, masculine fragrances perfect for everyday wear without breaking the bank. Whether you love sporty, woody, or citrus scents, grab long-lasting options at discounted prices. Shop smart this festive season and redefine your grooming routine with stylish perfumes at unbeatable value.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Budget perfumes for women at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Shop budget perfumes for women at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy delightful, long-lasting fragrances that suit daily wear and special occasions. From fruity florals to bold orientals, explore a wide range at affordable prices. Elevate your style with quality perfumes crafted to leave a lasting impression, all at irresistible festive deals.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Makeup at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale

Get festival-ready with stunning makeup collections at up to 60% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop lipsticks, foundations, eyeliners, and more from top beauty brands at incredible discounts. Perfect your festive look with high-quality products designed for flawless application. Stock up on must-have essentials and enjoy exclusive savings while enhancing your beauty routine affordably.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sunglasses for men at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Stay stylish and protected with men’s sunglasses at up to 45% off this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover trendy aviators, wayfarers, and sporty shades that blend fashion with UV protection. Choose from top brands at unbeatable festive prices. Whether for casual outings or travel, elevate your style and protect your eyes with sleek designs and massive discounts.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Sunglasses for women at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers chic sunglasses for women at up to 35% off. Explore elegant cat-eye, oversized, and trendy frames that combine style with UV protection. Perfect for daily wear or festive outings, these sunglasses enhance your look effortlessly. Shop premium brands at festive discounts and complete your wardrobe with eye-catching designs at budget-friendly prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Long-lasting lipsticks under 1000 for a perfect all-day pout: Our top 10 picks for you

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are LIVE; Get up to 80% off on top fashion brands

Navratri Essentials: Up to 80% off on quirky yet stylish decor items to revamp your home for the festive season ahead

FAQ for Amazon Great Indian Festival Makeup deals What are the top deals on luxury perfumes for men? You can get luxury perfumes for men at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Popular brands are included, making it the perfect time to shop premium fragrances at reduced prices.

Are makeup products part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals? Yes, makeup has some of the biggest savings. You can grab makeup products at up to 60% off, covering categories like foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and more.

Are sunglasses for men discounted during the festival? Yes, men’s sunglasses are available at up to 45% off. You’ll find deals across aviators, wayfarers, and sport styles from leading brands.

Are there discounts on luxury perfumes for women? Yes! Luxury perfumes for women are available at up to 30% off. Whether you’re looking for floral, musky, or oriental notes, there’s a wide variety on offer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.