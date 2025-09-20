Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival begin soon: Get up to 70% on perfume, makeup, and sunglasses

Shweta Pandey
Sept 20, 2025 08:00 am IST

The much awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival is just a couple of days away and here is up to 70% off on perfume, makeup, and sunglasses.

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense View Details checkDetails

Bentley For Men Intense Eau De Parfum - 100Ml (For Men, Oriental, Liquid) View Details checkDetails

₹5,460

Calvin Klein Eternity EDT Spray for Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,057

Rasasi Hawas Ice Eau De Parfum 100ml For Men | Long Lasting Perfume | Luxury Scent | Alluring Fragrance View Details checkDetails

₹3,180

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,590

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹3,485

Guess Bella Vita Eau de Parfum Spray - 100 ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹4,200

Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹6,843

Park Avenue Euphoria, Eau De Parfum Men View Details checkDetails

Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Long Lasting Perfume for Men View Details checkDetails

Skinn By Titan | Raw Perfume - 50 Ml | Perfume For Man | Gift for Men | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials | Long Lasting Smell for Men |Fresh, Woody, Spicy | Eau De Parfum View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

SKINN BY TITAN Celeste Long Lasting Everyday Eau De Parfum Spray For Women View Details checkDetails

Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women View Details checkDetails

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman Long Lasting Perfume for Women View Details checkDetails

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara View Details checkDetails

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick View Details checkDetails

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-Pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g View Details checkDetails

LENSKART BLU | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses View Details checkDetails

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart Aviator | Gunmetal Green Grey Gradient Full Rim Pilot Branded Latest And Stylish Sunglasses | Polarization And 100% Uv Protected | Men & Women | Large | Vc S13835 View Details checkDetails

₹452

Hawkers Mens - Womens Gold Round Polarized|100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Green Lens Small Sunglasses- Hmmi22Demp View Details checkDetails

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Orange Lens | Medium | Cypher View Details checkDetails

Nautica Mens - Womens Brown Oval Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Green Lens Small Sunglass 3620P 226 51 S View Details checkDetails

₹1,539

Fastrack Brown CatEye 100% UV protected Sunglasses for Women View Details checkDetails

₹1,430

FEISEDY Oversized Sunglasses For Women Square Polarized Sparkling Frame B2289, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,329

Get ready to indulge in a shopping spree like no other! The Amazon Great Indian Sale is just a few days ahead, bringing you incredible deals and discounts on your favourite perfumes, makeup, and sunglasses. Be you're looking to refresh your fragrance collection, experiment with new makeup trends, or find the perfect pair of shades to complement your style, this sale has something for everyone. The Prime members get a 24-hours prior benefit of accessing the sale.

Up to 70% off on perfume and makeup
So, don't miss out on this golden opportunity and stock up on high-quality products from top brands.

Here is a sneak peek at the deals.

 

Luxury perfumes for men at up to 35% off during the Amazon Sale

Find premium luxury perfumes for men during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop top brands with irresistible fragrances that define elegance and confidence. Enjoy up to 35% off on long-lasting, sophisticated scents perfect for every occasion. Elevate your style with exclusive offers and add timeless classics to your fragrance collection at unbeatable festive discounts.

1.

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense
2.

Bentley For Men Intense Eau De Parfum - 100Ml (For Men, Oriental, Liquid)
3.

Calvin Klein Eternity EDT Spray for Men, 100ml
4.

Rasasi Hawas Ice Eau De Parfum 100ml For Men | Long Lasting Perfume | Luxury Scent | Alluring Fragrance
Luxury perfumes for women at up to 30% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with alluring luxury perfumes for women at up to 30% off. Indulge in captivating scents that enhance charm and sophistication. From floral to oriental notes, find your signature fragrance at amazing festive prices. Shop top brands and embrace elegance with exclusive offers designed to make your presence unforgettable this season.

5.

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women
6.

POLICE To Be Born To Shine - 125ml (For Women)
7.

Guess Bella Vita Eau de Parfum Spray - 100 ml (For Women)
8.

Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP for Women, 100ml
Budget perfumes for men at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings budget-friendly perfumes for men at up to 45% off. Explore refreshing, masculine fragrances perfect for everyday wear without breaking the bank. Whether you love sporty, woody, or citrus scents, grab long-lasting options at discounted prices. Shop smart this festive season and redefine your grooming routine with stylish perfumes at unbeatable value.

9.

Park Avenue Euphoria, Eau De Parfum Men
10.

Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Long Lasting Perfume for Men
11.

Skinn By Titan | Raw Perfume - 50 Ml | Perfume For Man | Gift for Men | Premium Fragrance | Grooming Essentials | Long Lasting Smell for Men |Fresh, Woody, Spicy | Eau De Parfum
Budget perfumes for women at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale

Shop budget perfumes for women at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Enjoy delightful, long-lasting fragrances that suit daily wear and special occasions. From fruity florals to bold orientals, explore a wide range at affordable prices. Elevate your style with quality perfumes crafted to leave a lasting impression, all at irresistible festive deals.

12.

SKINN BY TITAN Celeste Long Lasting Everyday Eau De Parfum Spray For Women
13.

Secret Temptation Romance Eau De Parfum for Women
14.

Bella Vita Luxury Date Woman Long Lasting Perfume for Women
Makeup at up to 70% off during the Amazon Sale

Get festival-ready with stunning makeup collections at up to 60% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop lipsticks, foundations, eyeliners, and more from top beauty brands at incredible discounts. Perfect your festive look with high-quality products designed for flawless application. Stock up on must-have essentials and enjoy exclusive savings while enhancing your beauty routine affordably.

15.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
16.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick

17.

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-Pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal, Multicolour
18.

Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g
Sunglasses for men at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Stay stylish and protected with men’s sunglasses at up to 45% off this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover trendy aviators, wayfarers, and sporty shades that blend fashion with UV protection. Choose from top brands at unbeatable festive prices. Whether for casual outings or travel, elevate your style and protect your eyes with sleek designs and massive discounts.

19.

LENSKART BLU | Zero Power Blue Cut Computer Glasses
20.

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart Aviator | Gunmetal Green Grey Gradient Full Rim Pilot Branded Latest And Stylish Sunglasses | Polarization And 100% Uv Protected | Men & Women | Large | Vc S13835
21.

Hawkers Men's - Women's Gold Round Polarized|100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Green Lens Small Sunglasses- Hmmi22Demp
22.

Eyewearlabs OKNO | Polarized Full Rim Square Branded Stylish Sunglasses For Men & Women | 100% UV Protection Shades | Cricket Sports Cycling Driving | Orange Lens | Medium | Cypher
Sunglasses for women at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers chic sunglasses for women at up to 35% off. Explore elegant cat-eye, oversized, and trendy frames that combine style with UV protection. Perfect for daily wear or festive outings, these sunglasses enhance your look effortlessly. Shop premium brands at festive discounts and complete your wardrobe with eye-catching designs at budget-friendly prices.

23.

Hawkers Men's - Women's Gold Round Polarized|100% Uv Protection (Uv 400) Green Lens Small Sunglasses- Hmmi22Demp
24.

Nautica Men's - Women's Brown Oval Polarized | 100% UV Protection (UV 400) Green Lens Small Sunglass 3620P 226 51 S
25.

Fastrack Brown CatEye 100% UV protected Sunglasses for Women
26.

FEISEDY Oversized Sunglasses For Women Square Polarized Sparkling Frame B2289, Multicolor
  • What are the top deals on luxury perfumes for men?

    You can get luxury perfumes for men at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Popular brands are included, making it the perfect time to shop premium fragrances at reduced prices.

  • Are makeup products part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival deals?

    Yes, makeup has some of the biggest savings. You can grab makeup products at up to 60% off, covering categories like foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and more.

  • Are sunglasses for men discounted during the festival?

    Yes, men’s sunglasses are available at up to 45% off. You’ll find deals across aviators, wayfarers, and sport styles from leading brands.

  • Are there discounts on luxury perfumes for women?

    Yes! Luxury perfumes for women are available at up to 30% off. Whether you’re looking for floral, musky, or oriental notes, there’s a wide variety on offer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

