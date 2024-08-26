Amazon Marathon Store: Up to 60% off on shoes from Adidas, Nike, Campus, Puma, Reebok, and more

The Amazon sale on shoes offers an incredible opportunity for shoppers to revamp their footwear collection with significant discounts across a wide range of styles and brands. If you are an ardent fan of marathons, then you would know how crucial the choice of shoes have to be. The shoes have to be comfortable, giving you a relaxed fit so they don’t actually bother or irritate you. And to help you pick the right shoe as per your fit and choice, Amazon has come up with its Marathon fest, wherein you can get up to % off on a wide assortment of shoes from running shoes, walking shoes, trekking shoes, tennis or football shoes, shoes for treadmills, casual shoes, and what not. Up to 60% of on shoes(Pexels)

Renowned brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Clarks are all part of the deal, with prices slashed by up to 50% or more. So, don’t wait more, and get your hands on these shoes from Amazon to stay prepared for the marathon. Additionally, Amazon Prime members often enjoy exclusive early access and faster delivery options, making it even easier to grab the best deals before they run out. Don't miss out on this chance to step up your shoe game with unbeatable savings!

The Puma Unisex-Adult NRGY Comet Running Shoe combines style, comfort, and performance, making it an excellent choice for runners and casual wearers alike. Designed with Puma's innovative NRGY technology, these shoes provide superior cushioning and energy return with every step. The lightweight mesh upper ensures breathability, while the soft foam insole adds an extra layer of comfort. The sleek design features Puma's iconic logo, giving it a modern and sporty look. Ideal for running, walking, or everyday wear, the NRGY Comet offers versatility and durability. Whether you're hitting the gym or just going for a stroll, these shoes are designed to keep your feet comfortable and supported throughout the day.

Specifications of Puma Unisex-Adult NRGY Comet Running Shoe:

Brand: Puma

Upper Material: Lightweight mesh

Insole: Soft foam for added comfort

Outsole: Durable rubber for traction

Technology: NRGY midsole for cushioning and energy return

Closure: Lace-up

Suitable For: Running, walking, casual wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and breathable mesh upper May run small; consider sizing up Excellent cushioning with NRGY technology Limited colour options Versatile design for multiple activities Not suitable for extreme terrains

The adidas Men's Drogo M Running Shoe is designed to deliver both style and performance for athletes and casual runners alike. Crafted with lightweight and breathable materials, these shoes ensure a comfortable fit and enhanced ventilation during long runs or intense workouts. The EVA midsole provides superior cushioning, reducing impact and allowing for a smoother stride. The durable rubber outsole offers excellent grip on various surfaces, ensuring stability and control even on uneven terrain. With a sleek design and the iconic adidas branding, the Drogo M Running Shoe seamlessly combines function with fashion, making it a versatile choice for daily wear. Whether you're hitting the track or just going about your day, these shoes will keep you moving comfortably and confidently.

Specifications of adidas Men's Drogo M Running Shoe:

Brand: adidas

Model: Drogo M

Material: Synthetic upper, rubber outsole

Midsole: EVA for cushioning

Closure: Lace-up

Sole: Durable rubber with anti-slip grip

Fit: Regular

Available Sizes: 6 to 12 (US)

Colour Options: Multiple, including Black, Grey, and Blue

Weight: Approximately 250g per shoe

Suitable For: Running, jogging, casual wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and breathable design Limited color options available Excellent grip on various surfaces May require breaking in for a perfect fit Comfortable EVA cushioning Not waterproof

Also Read: Best men's running shoes in India: Top 10 picks to boost comfort, support, and performance on every run

The New Balance Men’s 1080 V13 Running Shoe is engineered for the ultimate running experience, providing superior comfort, support, and durability. This model features New Balance’s Fresh Foam X midsole, offering plush cushioning that adapts to your stride for a smooth, responsive ride. The engineered mesh upper ensures breathability and a snug fit, while the Ortholite sock liner adds extra comfort. Ideal for long-distance running, the 1080 V13 is designed to handle the rigors of high mileage, making it a go-to choice for serious runners. With its sleek design and advanced technology, this shoe combines performance and style, helping you achieve your best with every run.

Specifications of new balance mens 1080 V13 Running Shoe:

Brand: New Balance

Midsole: Fresh Foam X for plush cushioning

Upper Material: Engineered mesh

Insole: Ortholite sock liner for added comfort

Outsole: Blown rubber for durability and traction

Suitable For: Long-distance running, high-mileage training

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior cushioning with Fresh Foam X Heavier than some other running shoes Engineered for long-distance running Premium price point Durable construction for high mileage May require a break-in period

Also Read: Best Nike shoes for every activity: Top 9 running, training, basketball options

The Salomon Men's Supercross 4 Sneaker is designed for trail runners who demand performance, grip, and durability in all conditions. Featuring Salomon’s Contagrip outsole, these sneakers provide exceptional traction on various surfaces, ensuring stability and confidence on challenging trails. The EnergyCell midsole offers responsive cushioning, reducing impact and enhancing comfort during long runs. The ripstop fabric upper is tough yet breathable, protecting your feet from debris while allowing airflow. With a snug fit and a Quicklace system for easy adjustments, the Supercross 4 is built for those who love to push their limits on rugged terrain. Whether you're tackling steep hills or navigating muddy paths, these sneakers are your reliable companion for all trail adventures.

Specifications of Salomon Mens Supercross 4 Sneaker:

Brand: Salomon

Outsole: Contagrip for exceptional traction

Midsole: EnergyCell for responsive cushioning

Upper Material: Ripstop fabric

Lacing System: Quicklace for easy adjustments

Suitable For: Trail running, hiking, off-road adventures

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent grip with Contagrip outsole Not as breathable as road running shoes Durable and protective upper Heavier than lightweight running shoes Quicklace system for quick adjustments May feel stiff initially

Also read: Best Adidas shoes for running and walking in 2024: Top 10 comfortable and lightweight picks

The Adidas Men's Flodean M Walking Shoe offers a perfect blend of comfort, style, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for daily walking and casual wear. Crafted with a breathable mesh upper, these shoes ensure your feet stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. The lightweight construction and cushioned midsole provide excellent support, reducing foot fatigue during extended periods of walking. With a sleek design and subtle Adidas branding, the Flodean M fits seamlessly into both athletic and casual wardrobes. The durable rubber outsole offers reliable traction, making these shoes suitable for various surfaces. Whether you're on a long walk or running errands, the Flodean M keeps you moving comfortably and in style.

Specifications of adidas Mens Flodean M Walking Shoe:

Brand: Adidas

Upper Material: Breathable mesh

Midsole: Cushioned for support and comfort

Outsole: Durable rubber for traction

Closure: Lace-up

Suitable For: Walking, casual wear

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort Not suitable for intense athletic activities Cushioned midsole reduces foot fatigue Limited colour options Versatile design for casual and athletic wear May run narrow for wider feet

More shoes for men:

Best Shoes Material Fit Weight Puma Unisex-Adult NRGY Comet Running Shoe Synthetic with mesh upper True to size Lightweight adidas Mens Drogo M Running Shoe Mesh and synthetic overlays Comfortable and snug Lightweight New Balance Mens 1080 V13 Running Shoe Hypoknit mesh upper Precision Fit Moderately light Salomon Mens Supercross 4 Sneaker Ripstop fabric with Gore-Tex Secure, comfortable Moderate weight Adidas Mens Flodean M Walking Shoe Soft textile upper Relaxed, cushioned fit Lightweight

Shoes for women:

The Nike Women's Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoe is crafted for runners who seek a balance of comfort, responsiveness, and durability. Featuring Nike’s Zoom Air units in the forefoot and heel, these shoes provide exceptional cushioning and energy return with every stride. The engineered mesh upper offers breathability and a secure fit, while the padded collar adds extra comfort around the ankle. The lightweight construction and responsive midsole make the Vomero 16 ideal for long-distance running, offering a smooth and stable ride. With its stylish design and advanced technology, this shoe is a top choice for runners who want to combine performance and aesthetics in their footwear.

Specifications of Nike Womens Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoe:

Brand: Nike

Cushioning: Zoom Air units in forefoot and heel

Upper Material: Engineered mesh

Outsole: Durable rubber for traction

Collar: Padded for ankle comfort

Suitable For: Long-distance running, training

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior cushioning with Zoom Air technology Premium price point Breathable and supportive upper May require break-in period Ideal for long-distance running Heavier than some other Nike models

Also Read: Puma shoes for men and women in 2024: Top 8 picks that are trendy, comfortable and durable

The Adidas Women's Clear Factor W Running Shoe combines style and functionality, making it an ideal choice for both casual runners and fitness enthusiasts. This shoe features a breathable mesh upper that provides excellent ventilation, keeping your feet dry and comfortable during long runs. The Cloudfoam midsole ensures a cushioned, responsive ride, reducing impact on your joints. With its lightweight construction, the Clear Factor W is perfect for daily runs and gym workouts. The rubber outsole offers reliable grip on various surfaces, ensuring stability and confidence with every step. Designed with a sleek silhouette and available in trendy color combinations, the Adidas Clear Factor W not only enhances your running performance but also adds a stylish touch to your athletic wardrobe.

Specifications of Adidas Women's Clear Factor W Running Shoe:

Upper Material: Breathable mesh

Midsole Technology: Cloudfoam cushioning

Outsole: Rubber with reliable grip

Fit: Lightweight and snug

Weight: Approximately 7.8 oz (size 7)

Available Sizes: US 5-11

Colour Options: Multiple

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and breathable for extended wear May lack arch support for some runners Cloudfoam midsole for responsive cushioning Not ideal for high-intensity workouts Stylish design with trendy color options Durability may be a concern for heavy use

Also Read: Best Red Tape shoes for men in India 2024: Top 7 comfortable, durable and stylish picks

The Puma Women's Camo Wn S Idp Shoes are a perfect blend of style and comfort, designed for women who appreciate both fashion and function. Featuring a unique camouflage pattern, these shoes stand out with a bold, contemporary look. The upper is made from a combination of synthetic and textile materials, ensuring durability and breathability. The cushioned insole provides comfort for all-day wear, making these shoes suitable for casual outings or light workouts. The rubber outsole offers reliable traction, while the lace-up closure provides a secure fit. With their eye-catching design and comfortable build, the Puma Women's Camo Wn S Idp Shoes are a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Specifications of Puma Women's Camo Wn S Idp Shoes:

Upper Material: Synthetic and textile

Insole: Cushioned for comfort

Outsole: Rubber with reliable traction

Fit: Lace-up closure for a secure fit

Weight: Approximately 8.2 oz (size 8)

Available Sizes: US 5-10

Colour Options: Camo pattern

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and unique camouflage design Limited to casual wear and light workouts Comfortable for all-day wear Not ideal for intense running or sports Durable with reliable traction May not appeal to those preferring subtle designs

The Under Armour Women's Ua W Charged Aurora 2 Sneaker is designed for athletes who demand both style and performance. Featuring Charged Cushioning® technology, this sneaker offers enhanced responsiveness and durability, making it ideal for high-intensity training sessions. The lightweight upper is constructed from breathable mesh, ensuring optimal airflow to keep your feet cool and comfortable. The supportive structure of the shoe provides stability during lateral movements, while the rubber outsole delivers excellent traction on various surfaces. Whether you're hitting the gym or going for a run, the Charged Aurora 2 Sneaker is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. Its sleek design and versatile color options make it a fashionable choice for any fitness enthusiast.

Specifications of Under Armour Women's Ua W Charged Aurora 2 Sneaker:

Upper Material: Breathable mesh

Midsole Technology: Charged Cushioning®

Outsole: Rubber with multi-surface traction

Fit: Supportive with a secure fit

Weight: Approximately 7.5 oz (size 7)

Available Sizes: US 5-11

Colour Options: Multiple

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Charged Cushioning® for enhanced responsiveness Fit may be narrow for some users Lightweight and breathable mesh upper Not suitable for wide feet Excellent traction for various surfaces Limited color options

The Reebok Women's Flexagon Energy Tr 2.0 Training Shoes are crafted for versatility, making them an excellent choice for various training activities. The lightweight and flexible design allows for natural movement, while the EVA foam midsole provides cushioned support with every step. The mesh upper ensures breathability, keeping your feet cool during intense workouts. These shoes feature a rubber outsole with flex grooves, offering superior grip and stability on different surfaces. The Flexagon Energy Tr 2.0 is ideal for gym workouts, cross-training, and even casual wear. With a modern aesthetic and available in various colour options, these shoes seamlessly blend function and style for the active woman.

Specifications of Reebok Women's Flexagon Energy Tr 2.0 Training Shoes:

Upper Material: Breathable mesh

Midsole Technology: EVA foam cushioning

Outsole: Rubber with flex grooves

Fit: Flexible and lightweight

Weight: Approximately 7.9 oz (size 7)

Available Sizes: US 5-11

Colour Options: Multiple

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and flexible for natural movement May lack arch support for some users EVA foam midsole for cushioned comfort Not ideal for long-distance running Superior grip with flex grooves in the outsole Durability might be a concern with heavy use

More shoes for women:

Top Three features of best shoes:



Best Shoes Material Fit Weight Nike Womens Air Zoom Vomero 16 Running Shoe Engineered mesh Snug with extra cushioning Lightweight Adidas Womens Clear Factor W Running Shoe Breathable mesh upper Supportive fit Light to moderate Puma Womens Camo Wn S Idp Shoes Mesh with synthetic overlays Comfortable, slightly loose Lightweight Under Armour Womens Ua W Charged Aurora 2 Sneaker Durable synthetic upper Streamlined fit Lightweight Reebok Women's Flexagon Energy Tr 2.0 Training Shoes Textile upper with rubber sole Flexible, comfortable Lightweight

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Shoes

Comfort and Fit:

Ensure the shoes provide adequate support and cushioning.

Check for proper fit, with enough room for your toes and no tightness.

Purpose:

Consider the activity for which the shoes are intended, such as running, walking, or casual wear.

Material Quality:

Opt for durable materials like leather, mesh, or high-quality synthetic fabrics that offer breathability and longevity.

Arch Support:

Choose shoes that match your foot’s arch type (high, neutral, or low) for better support and comfort.

Cushioning:

Look for shoes with adequate cushioning to absorb impact, especially for high-impact activities like running.

Traction:

Check the sole for good grip and traction, especially if the shoes will be used on slippery or uneven surfaces.

Weight:

Consider lightweight shoes for activities requiring speed and agility, like running or sports.

Durability:

Evaluate the shoe’s construction and materials for long-lasting wear, particularly if you plan to use them frequently.

Breathability:

Ensure the shoes have good ventilation to keep your feet cool and dry during extended wear.

Style and Aesthetics:

Consider the shoe’s design and colour options, ensuring they match your personal style and wardrobe.

Brand Reputation:

Opt for reputable brands known for quality and comfort.

Price and Value:

Assess whether the shoes offer good value for their price, considering factors like durability, comfort, and features.

Similar articles for you:

Best Adidas shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 picks that blend of performance, durability and modern design

Best formal shoes for men in 2024: Top 10 sophisticated choices for every occasion

Best shoe racks: Top 10 picks to maximise space and keep your footwear organised

Best men's running shoes in India: Top 10 picks to boost comfort, support, and performance on every run

FAQs on Best Shoes How do I determine the right shoe size? Measure your foot length and width, and compare it to the shoe brand's size chart. Ensure there is a thumb's width of space between your longest toe and the shoe's front.

How often should I replace my running shoes? Running shoes typically last between 300-500 miles. However, this can vary depending on the terrain, your running style, and the shoe's construction.

Can I use running shoes for other sports or activities? Running shoes are designed specifically for forward motion and cushioning. While they can be used for light gym work or walking, it's best to use sport-specific shoes for activities like tennis or basketball.

What is the best way to clean my shoes? Use a soft brush to remove dirt, and clean with a mild soap and water solution. Avoid using harsh chemicals or machine washing, as these can damage the material.

Are expensive shoes always better? Not necessarily. While higher-priced shoes often come with advanced features, the best shoe is one that fits well and meets your specific needs, regardless of the price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.