Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 65% off on shampoo, trimmer, dryer, grooming kit

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here and you can finally shop, shop and shop to your heart’s content. We all wait for sale season to fill our carts with grooming essentials like hair dryer, straightener, grooming kits, trimmers, lotions and whatnot! This time is no different, as Amazon is offering amazing deals and discounts on a range of grooming products across all categories. You can get even more discounts on combo packs of soaps and lotions. Since, some of the grooming essentials like hairstyling tools make for a good investment, it makes sense to buy multiple of them during the sale season. Fetch as many amazing discounts as you can. Not only is it ego-boosting, but also rational to shop during the sale season. These discounts can significantly lower the cost of typically expensive items like high-end hair straighteners or electric trimmers, allowing you to enjoy quality products without overspending. You can grab up to a whopping 65% off on grooming essentials. Staying on top of your grooming game is now easy, as one does not have to think twice before buying stuff, thanks to the Amazon sale 2023.



Another good thing about sale season is that you can explore a wide range of options and discover new brands, ensuring you find the perfect tools and products that cater to your specific needs and preferences.



We have shortlisted some grooming items like dryers, trimmers, soap bars, shampoo, grooming kits, among other things, in a list below. Shopping for grooming and beauty essentials on Amazon is convenient and hassle-free. The sale will only last for a short while. So, make sure that you make the most of it.



1. Philips Hair Straightener Brush with CareEnhance Technology Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here and this is the time to binge shop grooming essentials. (Pexels)

Get salon-worthy straight hair in just 5 minutes with the Philips Hair Straightener Brush. Its CareEnhance technology and Keratin ceramic bristles ensure smooth, frizz-free results. The triple bristle design makes straightening effortless. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this straightener is available at a discounted price. Say goodbye to bad hair days and embrace naturally straight hair. Grab this deal now and transform your hair routine.

B07Q2ZM5LS

2. PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer, 1000 Watts, Purple

Efficient and stylish, the PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer is a must-have in your grooming arsenal. With 1000 watts of power, it dries your hair quickly while minimizing damage. Its vibrant purple color adds a pop of fun to your routine. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this hair dryer is available at a fantastic discount. Say goodbye to wet hair woes and hello to salon-style drying at home. Don't miss this incredible deal!

B00KCD8NFY

3. Philips Multi Grooming Kit

The Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65 is a versatile grooming tool for men. With 9 different attachments, it caters to all your grooming needs. The self-sharpening stainless steel blades require no oiling, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. Enjoy up to 60 minutes of cordless use on a single charge. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this grooming kit is available at an irresistible discount. Elevate your grooming routine with this all-in-one solution.

B09V7GM5M8

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 70% off on footwear, hurry!



4. MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer for Men 2C With High Precision Trimming

Precision meets convenience with the MI Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C. With high precision trimming, 2 beard combs, and 40 length settings, you can achieve your desired look effortlessly. The fast USB Type-C charging ensures you're always ready to groom. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this trimmer is available at an unbeatable discount. Say goodbye to uneven beards and hello to perfectly groomed facial hair. Grab this deal now!

B0BZZ263YF

5. L'Oreal Paris Shampoo

Revitalize your hair with L'Oreal Paris Total Repair 5 Shampoo. Formulated for damaged and weak hair, it contains Pro-Keratin and Ceramide for intense nourishment. This 1-liter bottle ensures you have a long-lasting supply. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this shampoo is available at a significant discount. Say farewell to hair woes and embrace healthy, repaired locks. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal!

B08CSHBPD5

6. Dettol Original Germ Protection Bathing Soap Bar (625gm)

Protect your family with Dettol Original Germ Protection Bathing Soap Bar. With its powerful formula, it kills 99.99% of germs, ensuring a clean and hygienic bath. This pack of 5 bars provides long-lasting germ protection. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this soap bar pack is available at a substantial discount. Keep your loved ones safe and healthy with Dettol. Grab this essential deal now!

B086T4WGRY

7. Dove Cream Beauty Bathing Soap Bar

Indulge in the luxury of Dove Cream Beauty Bathing Soap Bar. With added moisturizing cream, it nourishes your skin and leaves it softer than ordinary soap. This combo pack of 3 ensures you always have a supply on hand. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this soap bar pack is available at a remarkable discount. Treat your skin to a spa-like experience every day. Don't miss this opportunity to pamper yourself.

B08S51KLZ5

8. Pears Pure & Gentle Soap Bar

Experience the purity of Pears Pure & Gentle Soap Bar. Enriched with glycerin, it leaves your skin soft and glowing. This combo pack of 3 is ideal for both men and women. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this soap bar pack is available at an amazing discount. Embrace the gentle care of Pears and enjoy radiant skin. Grab this deal now and elevate your bathing experience.

B0744KM1FV

9. Himalaya Powder For Baby, 700G

Give your baby the best with Himalaya Baby Powder. This 700g pack is designed to keep your baby fresh and comfortable. It's dermatologically tested and safe for sensitive skin. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this baby powder is available at a great discount. Ensure your baby's well-being and comfort with Himalaya. Grab this essential product now!

B07PSJW32L

Also read: Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy now



10. Sebamed Baby Body Lotion

Protect and nurture your baby's skin with Sebamed Baby Body Lotion. With a pH of 5.5 and ingredients like camomile and allantoin, it's gentle and safe for sensitive skin. This 400ml bottle provides long-lasting care. During the Amazon Sale 2023, this baby body lotion is available at an unbeatable discount. Give your baby the love and care they deserve with Sebamed. Grab this deal now!

B00VEEHIEM

Best value for money

Among these incredible deals, the PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer stands out as the best value for money. With its powerful performance and vibrant purple design, it offers efficient drying at an affordable price. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can enjoy significant savings while ensuring your hair looks fantastic. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your grooming routine without breaking the bank.

Best deal

The best deal is available on L'Oreal Paris Shampoo during the Amazon Sale 2023. It will elevate your haircare game and make your scalp squeaky clean and healthy. There is a whopping 65% off on this shampoo. Grab it now and say hellp to luscious and hydrated locks. You will be able to tell the different after using it for a few times. A good buy, at this price point, it is a must buy.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.





Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!