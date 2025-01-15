Amazon Sale 2025: Save big on branded shoes and handbags | Up to 70% discount on Puma, Adidas, Skechers and more

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 can step up your footwear and handbag game! With unbelievable discounts of up to 70% on top brands like Puma, Adidas, and Skechers, this is the perfect chance to revamp your wardrobe. Whether you're searching for men's shoes on a discount to upgrade your casual outings or branded handbags on sale to add flair to your outfits, this sale has it all! Get massive discounts on shoes and footwear from the biggest brands on Amazon Sale 2025

Why settle for less when you can shop for premium quality at unbeatable prices? Explore deals on sports shoes, formal footwear, and stylish handbags that combine elegance and utility. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers something for everyone.

Men's shoes at up to 70% discount on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Experience unmatched comfort with Puma Men's Softride Premier Slip-On Running Shoes, now available at an incredible 65% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for active lifestyles, these lightweight running shoes offer style and performance. Ideal for jogging, gym workouts, or casual outings, they redefine ease with a slip-on design. Don’t miss these unbeatable deals on shoes and more in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Specifications Material Type: Premium textile for breathability. Closure Type: Convenient slip-on design. Sole Material: Durable rubber for superior grip.

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your fitness gear with the ASICS Men's Ezeride Running Shoes, now at an amazing 60% discount during the Amazon Sale. Designed for runners seeking style and performance, these shoes feature a breathable upper for all-day cooling comfort and superior cushioning for enhanced flexibility. Perfect for workouts or casual wear, this deal is not to be missed. Shop men's shoes on discount today and pair them with other exciting offers on Amazon republic Day Sale.

Specifications Material Type: Synthetic fibre with mesh outer for breathability. Closure Type: Secure lace-up design. Heel Type: Flat for balanced support. Style: Low-top for a sleek and modern look.

Loading Suggestions...

Step up your footwear game with the Skechers Men's Max Protect Sport Balmer Sneaker available at an amazing 50% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These sneakers offer a perfect combination of style and comfort with their breathable mesh upper and durable rubber sole. Whether you're heading to the gym or out for a casual outing, these sneakers are designed to provide all-day comfort and support. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to grab these sneakers at unbeatable prices.

Specifications Material: Breathable mesh for a light and comfortable fit. Closure Type: Secure lace-up design for a customized fit. Heel Type: Flat heel for added stability. Sole Material: Rubber sole for better grip and durability.

Check out more deals on men's footwear on Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best deals on footwear and handbags up for grabs on Amazon Sale 2025!

Women's shoes at up to 70% discount on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Loading Suggestions...

Get the New Balance Women's Pesu Running Shoe at a 70% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These stylish and comfortable running shoes are designed with a breathable polyester upper and a flat heel for added comfort during your workouts or everyday activities. Perfect for both casual and athletic wear, the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to secure a pair of these high-performance sneakers at a fantastic price.

Specifications Material: Polyester upper for breathability. Closure Type: Lace-up design for a secure and adjustable fit. Heel Type: Flat heel for stability and comfort. Style: Low-top running shoe suitable for various activities.

Loading Suggestions...

Step into comfort and style with the adidas Women's X_plrpath Casual Shoe at 61% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Designed for those who value both performance and fashion, these shoes feature a breathable mesh upper and durable rubber sole. With a lace-up closure for a secure fit and no-heel design, they're perfect for both casual and active wear. Don't miss out on this exclusive Amazon Sale 2025 and grab a pair of these sleek, sporty shoes at an unbeatable price.

Specifications Material: Thermoplastic Polyure, Mesh, Rubber for durability and breathability. Closure Type: Lace-up design for a snug fit. Heel Type: No heel for added comfort. Sole Material: Rubber sole for better traction and stability.

Loading Suggestions...

Step into sophistication with the Clarks Women's Bayla Skip Black Pat Uniform Dress Shoe available at an amazing 61% off during the Amazon Sale. This elegant black patent leather shoe features a slip-on design, block heel, and round toe for comfort and style. Perfect for work or formal events, its synthetic upper and TPR sole provide long-lasting durability. Don't miss out on this stunning deal to enhance your wardrobe with this uniform dress shoe.

Specifications Upper Material: Synthetic for a sleek finish. Closure Type: Slip-on for easy wear. Heel Type: Block heel for stability and comfort. Sole Material: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPR) for durability.

Check out more deals on women's footwear during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Handbags at up to 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for work commutes or lunch meetings, this tote bag combines functionality and style, ensuring you carry your items with ease and sophistication. The Accessorize London Women's Faux Leather Artisan Strap Detail Work Tote Bag is now available at an incredible 67% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Designed in London, this chic and durable tote features a spacious interior perfect for carrying essentials like a laptop, along with a small zipped internal pocket for valuables.

Specifications Material Composition: Outer: 100% Polyurethane (PU); Lining: 100% Polyester Dimensions: Spacious enough to hold a laptop and essentials Closure: Zip fastening for security Colour: Brown

Loading Suggestions...

With a sleek design and practical size, the Miraggio Kaya Solid Quilted Tote Bag is perfect for both casual and formal settings. Grab this must-have accessory at an unbeatable price with a 62% discount during the Amazon Sale! This stylish and spacious tote, measuring 39x15x27 cm, is perfect for carrying all your essentials. Crafted from premium-quality material, it boasts a beautiful quilted texture that adds a sophisticated touch to your wardrobe.

Specifications Dimensions: 39x15x27 cm – Spacious enough to fit all your essentials Material: High-quality, quilted texture for durability and style Design: Classic and versatile, ideal for any outfit Colour Options: Available in Brown, Black, and Ivory

Loading Suggestions...

Do you also have this elegant Aldo bag saved in your cart for a long time? The Amazon Sale just might be the right time to bring it home! Add elegance to your daily ensemble with the Aldo Women's Solid Tote Bag, now available at a 60% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! This chic and functional tote features a sleek faux leather exterior and a solid pattern, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Specifications Material: Durable faux leather for a premium look and feel Closure: Secure zipper closure to keep your essentials safe Style: Western-style, ideal for both casual and formal occasions Number of Pockets: 1 for easy organization Strap Type: Hand-carry for added convenience

Check out Sale on more handbags from the biggest brands on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 80% off on fashion, footwear, bags, perfumes, watches, and more

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Get up to 86% off on winter appliances like heaters, geysers during this Amazon Sale

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE! Grab incredible deals on smartwatches, heaters, geysers, and more in this Amazon Sale

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 65% off on bed, sofa set, table, patio furniture, and more

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on shoes and handbags What are the discounts available on shoes and footwear during the Republic Day Sale? During the Republic Day Sale, shoes and footwear are available at discounts of up to 70% off, allowing you to grab top brands at unbeatable prices.

Are there size options available for all footwear? Most footwear options offer a wide range of sizes, from small to large, ensuring there's something for everyone. Be sure to check the available sizes for each product.

How can I pay for my footwear during the Republic Day Sale? You can pay for your footwear using multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards, Amazon Pay, EMI options, and cash on delivery.

Can I buy footwear for all seasons during the Republic Day Sale? Yes, the Republic Day Sale offers a variety of footwear for all seasons, including sneakers, sandals, boots, and formal shoes, ensuring you find something for every occasion and weather.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.