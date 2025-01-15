Menu Explore
Amazon Sale 2025: Save big on branded shoes and handbags | Up to 70% discount on Puma, Adidas, Skechers and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Jan 15, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Wish to upgrade your footwear and handbags during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale? Check out the best deals on shoes for men, women and handbags here!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Puma Mens Softride Premier Slip On Spl Castlerock-Black-Lime Squeeze Running Shoe - 10 UK (31189101) View Details checkDetails

₹2,619

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASICS Mens EZERIDE - Black/Graphite Grey Running Shoes, UK - 9 View Details checkDetails

₹3,620.6

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Men MAX Protect Sport (WBK,8) White Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,009

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEAKWOOD LEATHERS Mens Slip On Boot | High Ankle Classic Shoes for Men (42, Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹3,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIKE Revolution 7 Mens Road Running Shoes (7) View Details checkDetails

₹2,729

amazonLogo
GET THIS

adidas Men Synthetic And Mesh Run Steady M Running Shoes CBLACK/SOLRED/STONE UK-8 View Details checkDetails

₹3,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Global Rich Mens Latest Elevator Height Increasing Faux Leather Casual Chelsea and High Ankle Lace Up Boots. View Details checkDetails

₹3,107

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hush Puppies Men Formal Shoe Corso Oxford E (8356173) _Black_UK9 View Details checkDetails

₹2,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens MAX Protect-Warden Black/Charcoal Casual Shoe - 7 UK (237302) View Details checkDetails

₹4,433

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex-Adult Rebound Future NextGen Black-White-Shadow Gray Sneaker - 9 UK (39232901) View Details checkDetails

₹3,394

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Mens LQDCELL Method Black-Nrgy Blue-Fizzy Yellow Training Shoe - 9UK (19368504) View Details checkDetails

₹2,744

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens Ultra Flex 2.0 - LITEWILDE NVY Sneaker - 9 UK (52764) View Details checkDetails

₹2,764

amazonLogo
GET THIS

U.S. Polo Assn. Mens Anders Grey Sneaker - 8 UK (2FD22519G07) View Details checkDetails

₹2,603

amazonLogo
GET THIS

new balance Womens Purple Running Shoe - 3 UK (WPESULP1) View Details checkDetails

₹2,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adidas Women Mesh X_PLRPATH, Running Shoes, White, UK-6 View Details checkDetails

₹2,574

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clarks Womens Bayla Skip Black Pat (26174106) UK-7 View Details checkDetails

₹3,154.6

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Balance Womens FuelCell Echo Mako Blue/White Running Shoe-3 Kids UK (WFCECOB) View Details checkDetails

₹3,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Softride Sophia 2 WNs res Black-Gold-Warm White Running Shoe - 8 UK (31188401) View Details checkDetails

₹2,209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TEAKWOOD LEATHERS Women Suede_ Black Leather Knee HIGH Boots_ (Size 41 View Details checkDetails

₹4,339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fulkari Womens Sunshine Gold Multicolored Genuine Soft Leather Embroidered Jutis | Bite and Pinch Free Jutti | Punjabi Formal Juttis | Girls Wedding Flat Ladies Mojari | Formal Ethnic Juti |38 View Details checkDetails

₹2,359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Metro Womens Black Fashion Ankle Party Boot with Heel UK/6 EU/39 (31-66) View Details checkDetails

₹2,394

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adidas Women Mesh X_PLRPATH, Running Shoes, White, UK-6 View Details checkDetails

₹2,574

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Balance Womens Silver Running Shoe - 3.5 UK (WLC100AS) View Details checkDetails

₹3,073

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Womens Voltaic Evo Fade WNS Black-Nitro Blue Running Shoe - 5 UK (31092501) View Details checkDetails

₹3,429

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers-Womens Running Shoes-PURE-15216ID-TEAL-8 View Details checkDetails

₹3,508

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Accessorize London Womens Faux Leather Brown Artisan Strap Detail Work Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

₹1,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Kaya Solid Quilted Tote Bag For Women, Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aldo Womens Solid Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hidesign womens EE ARIES I Large Mn Blue Shoulder Bag View Details checkDetails

₹3,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENNETH COLE Womens Stylish Pink Casual Tote Bag View Details checkDetails

₹2,180

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HYATT Leather Accessories Full-Grain Cro Leather Top-Handle satchels Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Size- L-13.5 X H-10.5 x W- 4.6 Inch (BLACK) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Accessorize women handbag tote shoulder bag View Details checkDetails

₹2,284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Miraggio Croc-Textured Stella Top Handle Handbag for Women with Detachable Sling Strap (Black Croc) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Van Heusen Womens Western (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Womens Stitch Shelly Large Satchel Bag | Ladies Purse Handbag View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RICHSIGN LEATHER ACCESSORIES Full-Grain Natural Cro Leather Top-Handle satchel Tote Handbags & Shoulder Sling Bags For Women Office Branded Stylish Latest Size- L-12 X H-10 x W- 5 Inch (CHERRY BROWN) View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 can step up your footwear and handbag game! With unbelievable discounts of up to 70% on top brands like Puma, Adidas, and Skechers, this is the perfect chance to revamp your wardrobe. Whether you're searching for men's shoes on a discount to upgrade your casual outings or branded handbags on sale to add flair to your outfits, this sale has it all!

Get massive discounts on shoes and footwear from the biggest brands on Amazon Sale 2025
Get massive discounts on shoes and footwear from the biggest brands on Amazon Sale 2025

Why settle for less when you can shop for premium quality at unbeatable prices? Explore deals on sports shoes, formal footwear, and stylish handbags that combine elegance and utility. From everyday essentials to statement pieces, the Amazon Republic Day Sale offers something for everyone.

Men's shoes at up to 70% discount on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Experience unmatched comfort with Puma Men's Softride Premier Slip-On Running Shoes, now available at an incredible 65% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025. Perfect for active lifestyles, these lightweight running shoes offer style and performance. Ideal for jogging, gym workouts, or casual outings, they redefine ease with a slip-on design. Don’t miss these unbeatable deals on shoes and more in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025.

Specifications

Material Type:
Premium textile for breathability.
Closure Type:
Convenient slip-on design.
Sole Material:
Durable rubber for superior grip.
Upgrade your fitness gear with the ASICS Men's Ezeride Running Shoes, now at an amazing 60% discount during the Amazon Sale. Designed for runners seeking style and performance, these shoes feature a breathable upper for all-day cooling comfort and superior cushioning for enhanced flexibility. Perfect for workouts or casual wear, this deal is not to be missed. Shop men's shoes on discount today and pair them with other exciting offers on Amazon republic Day Sale.

Specifications

Material Type:
Synthetic fibre with mesh outer for breathability.
Closure Type:
Secure lace-up design.
Heel Type:
Flat for balanced support.
Style:
Low-top for a sleek and modern look.
Step up your footwear game with the Skechers Men's Max Protect Sport Balmer Sneaker available at an amazing 50% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These sneakers offer a perfect combination of style and comfort with their breathable mesh upper and durable rubber sole. Whether you're heading to the gym or out for a casual outing, these sneakers are designed to provide all-day comfort and support. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to grab these sneakers at unbeatable prices.

Specifications

Material:
Breathable mesh for a light and comfortable fit.
Closure Type:
Secure lace-up design for a customized fit.
Heel Type:
Flat heel for added stability.
Sole Material:
Rubber sole for better grip and durability.

Check out more deals on men's footwear on Amazon Sale 2025

Best deals on footwear and handbags up for grabs on Amazon Sale 2025!
Best deals on footwear and handbags up for grabs on Amazon Sale 2025!

Women's shoes at up to 70% discount on Amazon Republic Day Sale

Get the New Balance Women's Pesu Running Shoe at a 70% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. These stylish and comfortable running shoes are designed with a breathable polyester upper and a flat heel for added comfort during your workouts or everyday activities. Perfect for both casual and athletic wear, the durable construction ensures long-lasting performance. Take advantage of the Amazon Sale 2025 to secure a pair of these high-performance sneakers at a fantastic price.

Specifications

Material:
Polyester upper for breathability.
Closure Type:
Lace-up design for a secure and adjustable fit.
Heel Type:
Flat heel for stability and comfort.
Style:
Low-top running shoe suitable for various activities.
Step into comfort and style with the adidas Women's X_plrpath Casual Shoe at 61% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Designed for those who value both performance and fashion, these shoes feature a breathable mesh upper and durable rubber sole. With a lace-up closure for a secure fit and no-heel design, they're perfect for both casual and active wear. Don't miss out on this exclusive Amazon Sale 2025 and grab a pair of these sleek, sporty shoes at an unbeatable price.

Specifications

Material:
Thermoplastic Polyure, Mesh, Rubber for durability and breathability.
Closure Type:
Lace-up design for a snug fit.
Heel Type:
No heel for added comfort.
Sole Material:
Rubber sole for better traction and stability.
Step into sophistication with the Clarks Women's Bayla Skip Black Pat Uniform Dress Shoe available at an amazing 61% off during the Amazon Sale. This elegant black patent leather shoe features a slip-on design, block heel, and round toe for comfort and style. Perfect for work or formal events, its synthetic upper and TPR sole provide long-lasting durability. Don't miss out on this stunning deal to enhance your wardrobe with this uniform dress shoe.

Specifications

Upper Material:
Synthetic for a sleek finish.
Closure Type:
Slip-on for easy wear.
Heel Type:
Block heel for stability and comfort.
Sole Material:
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPR) for durability.

Check out more deals on women's footwear during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Handbags at up to 70% discount during the Amazon Sale 2025

Perfect for work commutes or lunch meetings, this tote bag combines functionality and style, ensuring you carry your items with ease and sophistication. The Accessorize London Women's Faux Leather Artisan Strap Detail Work Tote Bag is now available at an incredible 67% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! Designed in London, this chic and durable tote features a spacious interior perfect for carrying essentials like a laptop, along with a small zipped internal pocket for valuables.

Specifications

Material Composition:
Outer: 100% Polyurethane (PU); Lining: 100% Polyester
Dimensions:
Spacious enough to hold a laptop and essentials
Closure:
Zip fastening for security
Colour:
Brown
With a sleek design and practical size, the Miraggio Kaya Solid Quilted Tote Bag is perfect for both casual and formal settings. Grab this must-have accessory at an unbeatable price with a 62% discount during the Amazon Sale! This stylish and spacious tote, measuring 39x15x27 cm, is perfect for carrying all your essentials. Crafted from premium-quality material, it boasts a beautiful quilted texture that adds a sophisticated touch to your wardrobe.

Specifications

Dimensions:
39x15x27 cm – Spacious enough to fit all your essentials
Material:
High-quality, quilted texture for durability and style
Design:
Classic and versatile, ideal for any outfit
Colour Options:
Available in Brown, Black, and Ivory
Do you also have this elegant Aldo bag saved in your cart for a long time? The Amazon Sale just might be the right time to bring it home! Add elegance to your daily ensemble with the Aldo Women's Solid Tote Bag, now available at a 60% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale! This chic and functional tote features a sleek faux leather exterior and a solid pattern, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Specifications

Material:
Durable faux leather for a premium look and feel
Closure:
Secure zipper closure to keep your essentials safe
Style:
Western-style, ideal for both casual and formal occasions
Number of Pockets:
1 for easy organization
Strap Type:
Hand-carry for added convenience

Check out Sale on more handbags from the biggest brands on Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025: Deals on shoes and handbags

  • What are the discounts available on shoes and footwear during the Republic Day Sale?

    During the Republic Day Sale, shoes and footwear are available at discounts of up to 70% off, allowing you to grab top brands at unbeatable prices.

  • Are there size options available for all footwear?

    Most footwear options offer a wide range of sizes, from small to large, ensuring there's something for everyone. Be sure to check the available sizes for each product.

  • How can I pay for my footwear during the Republic Day Sale?

    You can pay for your footwear using multiple payment options, including credit/debit cards, Amazon Pay, EMI options, and cash on delivery.

  • Can I buy footwear for all seasons during the Republic Day Sale?

    Yes, the Republic Day Sale offers a variety of footwear for all seasons, including sneakers, sandals, boots, and formal shoes, ensuring you find something for every occasion and weather.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
