Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh; best-dressed stars at event

The Ambani family hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi bash at their residence, Antilia, last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Shah Rukh Khan with his family (Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan and Suhana), Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nayanthara, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, and more stars. While most celebrities attended the party in beautiful ethnic clothes, some stole the show with their head-turning looks. Scroll through to check out what the best-dressed celebs wore to the party.

Best-dressed stars at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations: Who wore what

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash. (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan made a dapper entry at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his wife Gauri Khan, Gauri's mother, their daughter Suhana Khan, and son AbRam Khan. The Jawan actor chose a Pathani ensemble - a deep brown bandhagala kurta and black pathani pants. He styled the ensemble with a neck accessory, dress shoes, and a side-parted sleek hairdo. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan complemented Shah Rukh in peach and cream-coloured suit sets. While Gauri chose a silk-satin number, Suhana wore a Chikankari ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was a vision at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash in a deep red chiffon saree and a bralette blouse embroidered in mirror embellishments and beaded tassel details. She wore the six yards with dainty earrings, high heels, side-parted open wavy locks, and minimal glam picks. She posed at the bash with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ayan complemented Alia in a red Chikankari kurta, cream straight-fitted pants, tan dress shoes, and a trimmed beard.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh won ethnic couple fashion goals at the Ambani Ganesh Chaturthi bash. The couple chose Sabyasachi clothing for the occasion. While Deepika looked gorgeous in a Rani pink-coloured embroidered short kurti, velvet pants, and an embellished net dupatta, Ranveer complemented her in a deep green silk kurta and churidar pyjama set styled with a silk brocade embroidered dupatta. Deepika glammed up her ethnic look with statement jhumkis, high heels, a sleek hairdo and striking glam.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor reminded fans of Sridevi as she arrived at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash in an art silk cream-coloured saree and a heavily embroidered cropped blouse. She wore the semi-sheer six yards with high heels, open locks, emerald jhumkis, glossy berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, striking eye glam, and beaming highlighter.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor stole the show at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi party in a deep-red sharara set by Anamika Khanna. She wore a short kurta, sharara pants, and a dupatta. The coordinated ensemble comes decorated in intricate and multi-coloured floral embroidery. She glammed up the ethnic look with a centre-parted sleek bun, a top-handle bag, statement jhumkis, striking glam, and high heels.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday served one of her best ethnic looks to date at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash in a ravishing red, heavily embroidered saree by Arpita Mehta. The six yards feature sequin embellishments and broad gold embroidered patti borders. She wore the six yards with a matching full-sleeved plunge-neck blouse decked with sequins and mirror adornments on the cuffs. A choker necklace, matching earrings, and high heels completed the look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani attended the Ambani bash with her husband and actor, Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara made a stunning entry at the party in a lemon yellow silk saree embroidered in scalloped applique borders. She wore the six yards with an embellished sleeveless blouse, gold high heels, jhumkis, bangles, rings, a dainty bindi, kohl-lined eyes, blush pink lips, and beaming highlighter.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara opted for a simply elegant outfit for arriving at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She wore a cream silk suit set - the kurta and dupatta feature intricate embroidery in gold. She styled the outfit with clear high heels, jhumkis, a sleek ponytail, and striking glam picks.

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh won men's fashion at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi bash in a red and aqua blue-coloured floral printed bandhgala jacket and a matching kurta. The asymmetric hemline of the kurta added an edgy charm to his ethnic look. White oversized pants, dress shoes, and a rugged beard completed his outfit. Genelia complemented Riteish in a blush pink embroidered saree and matching blouse.

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty looked glamorous in a gorgeous red embroidered saree and a statement blouse for Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi party. She styled the ensemble with a gold potli bag, statement gold jhumkis, high heels, a centre-parted sleek bun, and striking glam picks.