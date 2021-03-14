An alliance that’s likely to resurrect Indian fashion post Covid
It’s shaping up to be a pivotal partnership in the Indian fashion history. With FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week just around the corner (March 16-21), we got in touch with the alliance partners to understand how they managed to forge this defining association and how their ecosystem has been so far.
Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI recalls, “As soon as we started connecting over a few virtual calls, the conversation unfolded and the alliance was reached. So far the partnership has shaped up to be much better than what was expected. I’m happy to share that all the teams have cooperated well and the association has been marked by transparency. All the partners have had a history in conducting fashion weeks and hence knowledgeable. That makes us fully equipped to tackle any sort of challenge. Having said that, we’ve all been on the same page ever since we embarked on this journey.”
Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé India shares,“Given the year the fashion industry has had, it was a logical choice to combine the best of FDCI and LFW together at one event that can help rebuild demand for fashion. This partnership is a big step for the fashion industry, and we hope it creates new opportunities for growth by combining our collective strengths”.
Jaspreet Chandok, Head – Lifestyle Businesses at RISE Worldwide says, “We’ve had a very positive relationship with the FDCI for the past few years and our span of partnerships has only grown starting with our support to the FDCI Covid Fund. The main catalyst of the partnership is the trust that we have with each other that our final end goal is the development of the Indian fashion industry. The association thus far has been working quite smoothly. The shoots at the FDCI office went without a hitch and the teams have been working closely on all communications. We have also received an overwhelmingly positive response from both the industry and media towards the partnership.”
