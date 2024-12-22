Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor: Best-dressed Gen Z stars wore shortest and chicest outfits for Ambani event

On Saturday, several Bollywood stars attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, aka NMACC's glam red carpet event for the preview of the NMACC Arts cafe. A host of Gen Z celebs brought their oomph factor to the glitzy event. The cafe aesthetic the Gen Z stars channelled through their outfits had everything from sultry glam to classic and chic. But all in all, mini dresses were all the vogue for the Gen Z stars. What’s more chic was that each celebrity look exuded a very distinct aesthetic. Let’s dive into their looks. The Gen Z stars served glamorous cafe aesthetics.(Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday served sultry glam in a Gaurav Gupta black sequin mini dress with halter neck top with a deep plunging necklineWith hair in a sleek bun with no flyway hair strands, she nailed the sharp look. Ananya completed the look with asymmetrical statement earpieces. This look is certainly the new hot cafe look. It’s almost reminiscent of a revenge dress aesthetic; full of aplomb and boldness. It’s giving ‘I am hot and I know it’ look. Consider it your next look inspo for a hot coffee date to bounce back from your ex (and make them regret their loss.) Is it vindictive? Yes. Is it hot? Yes, without a doubt.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor’s look featured a classy navy blue dress. She was head to toe in Dior. Her hair was in soft waves with chic curtain bangs. This look in particular is minimalistic, tapping into the ‘very demure, very mindful’ energy. The outfit has a certain romantic energy to it as if it’s already anticipating an adorable meet-cute in a cafe. The style is also neat and effortless like how one can look classy even while dropping by the cafe to pick up a coffee on the way to their errands. The outfit is casual yet retains the inherent classy style. It’s one of the quintessential cafe outfits that’s low-key demure.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan’s outfit is so Parisian-coded, featuring a co-ord jacket and skirt paired with a Chanel tee underneath. Her outfit was from the Chanel Cruise 2024/25 collection. There’s something breezy about this effortless ensemble, it radiates a high-fashion aesthetic. It’s reminiscent of Emily in Paris or The Devil Wears Prada styles, exuding pure chic and high-fashion energy. The soft, naturally wavy hair adds to the ‘je ne sais quoi’ vibe. This look perfectly embodies what everyone romanticizes- envisioning themselves sipping coffee and turning heads, seemingly unbothered about aesthetic poses or snapshots of coffee, because they are the ‘living aesthetic’.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor wore a textured, white dress with an interesting neckline. The flower patterns add a nice visual and tactile interest to the dress. This is another minimal look as she is devoid of strong accessories other than dainty earrings. It is a soft, whimsical look that goes well with a perfect girl gang hangout at cafe and spilling all the tea. The look is ideal for a day hangout.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor reminded that pink is not a fad and Barbie summer is never really gone. Her pink dress is from Oscar De La Renta. Cafe aesthetics usually have a more sombre colour palette of neutrals, foraying bright pink amid muted or neutral colour is such an Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon’s character from Legally Blonde) move.

