Glow like a snowflake: Stunning Christmas makeup looks to sleigh this festive season

It’s that merry and magical time of year when the bells start ringing and the fairy lights start twinkling while Christmas carols play in the background. The countdown to Christmas has officially begun, and if you’re still in your “sweatpants and messy bun” era, it’s time to up the glam game. Why you ask? Because this season isn’t just about decking the halls, it’s about decking yourself up with stunning Christmas makeup looks that’ll make Santa stop in his sleigh. Christmas makeup looks to sleigh the season(Pexels)

Think bright reds, glitter that sparkles brighter than the tree topper, and eyeshadow so stunning it could make Rudolph blush. We’ve got just the looks to take you from “cute elf” to “queen of the North Pole.” If you’re planning to chill at a house party or attending the office Christmas party, these festive looks will have you ringing in the season like the star you are.

If you’re planning to keep the festivities subtle and lowkey or on going all out by showing up like a snowflake goddess, we’ve got it all covered! From classic red lips, frosted eyes, and shimmer so ethereal, it’ll make the snow jealous, we have just the right makeup look for every plan of yours. So grab your makeup brushes, your grooviest playlist, and a cup of hot cocoa (to sit back and relax once you’re done). These makeup looks are your ticket to festive fabulousness. ‘Tis the season to shine, and trust us, your selfies are about to sleigh your social media like never before!

Makeup looks to slay this Christmas season:

Keep it red and classic:

What’s the ultimate Christmas colour? Yes, it’s always red and what better way to ring in the red vibe with the perfect red lip paired with flawless winged eyeliner. This timeless look is all about exuding elegance with a hint of festive charm. Add a touch of rosy blush for that to-die-for glow, and you’re ready to slay every holiday gathering.

Sparkle like a star:

It’s your time to shine, quite literally! Apply some glittering gold or silver eyeshadow across your eyelids and complete the look with a touch of sparkle in the inner corners. Add long, fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip to keep the focus on those dazzling eyes.

Also read: Step into winter in style: Must-have boots to take your fashion game up a notch

The no-makeup makeup look:

For the low-key queens, this look is all about effortless beauty with a festive twist. Think dewy skin, brushed-up brows, and a subtle champagne shimmer on your eyelids. Pair it with a peachy nude lip and a touch of highlighter for that natural, lit-from-within glow. This look is ideal for those family gatherings or laidback house parties.

Grunge glam:

Give the good ol’ Christmas a twist with smokey eyes, smudged eyeliner, and a moody berry lip. This look is for those who like their holiday glam with a side of edge. Balance the drama with glowing skin and a subtle contour.

Also read: Travel in style with the best bags for men and women from Safari and Skybags

Ice princess:

Celebrate the onset of the winter season by channeling frosty vibes with cool-toned makeup that’s fit for a snow queen. Icy blue eyeshadow, shimmering silver highlights, and frosted pink lips come together to create a magical winter look. Add a dusting of fine glitter for that extra sparkle.

Smokin’ and shiny:

Brave the chill by turning up the heat with a sultry smoky eye and a glossy metallic lip that gives holiday glam vibes. Blend charcoal and bronze shades on your lids for a smouldering effect, then add a touch of shimmer on the center for that festive glow.

Regardless of what your vibe this Christmas might be, there’s a festive makeup look waiting to match your holiday spirit. These stunning makeup looks will ensure you shine brighter than the Christmas lights and ring in the festivities in style. So let your makeup do the talking this holiday season.

Similar stories for you:

10 Best nude lipsticks for all skin tones: Affordable, long-lasting, & versatile

10 Best lipstick brands: Top picks for long-lasting and stylish shades

Best swoon worthy lipsticks for dusky beauties: Check out top picks on Myntra

Christmas makeup looks FAQs How do I make my makeup last through holiday parties? Start with a good primer to create a smooth base and set your makeup with a setting spray or translucent powder. Opt for long-wearing formulas, especially for foundation and lipstick, so your glam stays flawless from cocktails to carols.

What’s the best way to add sparkle without overdoing it? Focus on one feature to highlight with shimmer, like your eyes or cheeks. Use a glitter eyeshadow or highlighter sparingly and blend well. For a subtle touch, try adding a dab of shimmer in the inner corners of your eyes or on your Cupid’s bow.

How do I pick the perfect red lipstick for my skin tone? Cool undertones look stunning with blue-based reds, while warm undertones pop with orange-red shades. If you’re unsure, a classic true red suits almost everyone. Always test the shade in natural light for the best match.

Can I pull off a bold eye and lip combo for Christmas? Absolutely! Just keep the rest of your makeup minimal. Pair a smokey or glittery eye with a bold lip for a dramatic holiday look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.