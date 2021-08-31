Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ankita Konwar does 30k run and 30 Surya Namaskars for 30th birthday, Milind Soman is proud

Ankita Konwar marked her 30th birthday by going on a 30k run and doing 30 Surya Namaskars. Her husband, Milind Soman, said that he was proud of her.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Fitness-enthusiast Ankita Konwar and wife of the 55-year-old actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, August 30. Ankita ringed in the special day by celebrating with her family and gorging on delicious cakes. Apart from that, she started the celebrations on a healthy note, leaving Milind feeling like a proud husband.

Ankita revealed on Instagram that she went on a 30k run and did 30 Surya Namaskars on her 30th birthday. Milind also posted a video of her run and yoga routine on his page. The couple also shared snippets from the bash on their respective account.

In the video posted by Milind, Ankita nailed her 30k run, did Surya Namaskars in a garden, and then relaxed in the pool. The inspiring video will also motivate you to hit the grind and fit in an exercise session in your routine.

Take a look at Milind and Ankita's posts here:

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ: Ankita shares what makes her happy and does yoga to celebrate 30th birthday

Sharing the post on his Instagram, Milind praised Ankita in the caption and called her 'Shonuuu'. He wished his wife and added that he was proud of her for sticking through her plan of doing '30 Surya Namaskars and 30k run' despite the humidity and heat.

He added, "This is the first time I have crewed for someone and it was so good to see your consistency and pace and effortless run. It's almost 8 years since we met and every year seems more warm and beautiful and amazing than the last. Love you for the incredible woman that you are."

Ankita, too, shared glimpses from her birthday bash and said that it was a perfect day. One of the pictures showed Ankita holding her '30' cake, and another shows her offering it to Milind. "Birthday as I like it, no big parties, stuffing my mouth with my favourite food, enough exercise and sitting here with the people I love absolutely make up free," she wrote in the caption.

Ankita and Milind married each other on April 22, 2018. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Alibaug.

