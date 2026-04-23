Anne Hathaway dials up the heat in two designer looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere

The press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing, with its latest glamorous stop in London. The cast lit up Leicester Square in spectacular ensembles – but the evening didn’t end there. Following the premiere, the stars made their way to The National Gallery, where the world of Runway magazine came alive at the exclusive “A Night With Runway” gala reception.

Check out Anne Hathaway's stunning London premiere looks for The Devil Wears Prada 2!(REAUTERS, AP)

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Also Read | Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep pose together at world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in NYC

Anne Hathaway, who reprises her role as Andy Sachs, served up not one but two unforgettable fashion moments that have fans completely captivated. For the premiere, she stepped out in a daring Versace gown that fused the sharp tailoring and clean lines of a tuxedo with the sculpted precision of corsetry.

For her second appearance, she switched gears to something more playful and theatrical, donning a custom Louis Vuitton creation. The gown featured cascading black and silver stripes that flowed into a voluminous skirt, delivering a dramatic yet whimsical finish that felt straight out of a high-fashion fantasy.

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{{^usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles! Anna Hathaway stuns in Versace for London premiere {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let’s take a closer look at her ensembles! Anna Hathaway stuns in Versace for London premiere {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the London premiere, Anne Hathaway stepped out in a striking deconstructed tuxedo-meets-corset gown by Donatella Versace – a look that masterfully fused tailoring with sensual structure. The strapless silhouette was anchored by a sharply sculpted, satin-finish collar that mimicked classic tux lapels, folding neatly over a subtly shimmery bodice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the London premiere, Anne Hathaway stepped out in a striking deconstructed tuxedo-meets-corset gown by Donatella Versace – a look that masterfully fused tailoring with sensual structure. The strapless silhouette was anchored by a sharply sculpted, satin-finish collar that mimicked classic tux lapels, folding neatly over a subtly shimmery bodice. {{/usCountry}}

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The corseted midsection featured precise boning with sheer panel inserts that carved out the waist, creating a dramatic hourglass effect. Cut in plush black velvet, the gown skimmed the body before falling into a sleek, floor-length skirt with a front slit, punctuated by a row of ornate, jewel-like buttons running down the centre. At the back, the corsetry continued its architectural play, with exposed boning and sheer cut-outs.

Styled by Erin Walsh, the mastermind behind Anne’s glamorous press run, the look was elevated with a polished finish that balanced its daring construction. The actor’s hair was swept into a sleek, high ponytail, drawing attention to the clean lines of the neckline and the sculptural back. Her makeup leaned into soft sophistication – glowing skin, subtly defined eyes, and a muted rosy lip. Minimal jewellery and classic black heels completed the ensemble.

Anne Hathaway’s custom Louis Vuitton look

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For the exclusive “A Night with Runway” photocall, Anne Hathaway chose a custom Louis Vuitton creation – a strapless gown featuring a sculpted sweetheart neckline and a fitted bodice wrapped in bold black-and-silver contouring the torso.

From the waist down, the look exploded into a voluminous, architectural skirt, with exaggerated draping and folded panels that created a cascading, almost sculptural silhouette. The stripes shifted in orientation across the fabric, enhancing the sense of movement and depth, while a shorter, column-style underlayer peeked through beneath the dramatic overskirt.

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Anne’s hair was pulled back into a polished high ponytail, while her makeup was soft and luminous, keeping the focus on the striking monochrome palette. A dazzling diamond choker added just the right amount of sparkle at the neckline, while classic black pumps grounded the look, ensuring the overall effect remained equal parts whimsical, modern, and astounding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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