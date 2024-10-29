Anushka Sharma’s beauty secrets: Do these simple things to keep your skin looking flawless like the actor

Anushka Sharma is the perfect example of 'healthy and flawless' skin and if you are wondering just how exactly she is doing this, the actor once spoke about how she maintains her youthful appearance. In a 2015 interview with Vogue India, Anushka shared her beauty secrets. While the right skincare products can go a long way in giving someone that glow, Anushka said staying hydrated and eating right are equally important. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's daily beauty routine at 50 is surprisingly simple Beauty trends come and go, but taking care of your skin is always in. Learn more about Anushka Sharma's easy skincare regime. (Instagram/ Anushka Sharma)

Anushka Sharma's go-to products in skincare

When asked about her skincare regime, the actor had said, “I try to do simple but effective things to keep my skin looking healthy and flawless. I drink tons and tons of water. Also I believe in eating right. You are what you eat! Using the right products is also important. A sunscreen lotion, a moisturiser and a cleanser are my go-to products in skincare. Also, I always remember to remove all my makeup before sleeping.”

‘Always use both shampoo and conditioner’

Anushka also opened up about how she keeps her hair 'looking supple, shiny and healthy'. She said, "One thing I've learnt from all my hair experts, always use both shampoo and conditioner in every wash. And second, use products that will do all the hard work for you. Choose products that focus on making your hair healthy and strong from within. For me that is the new Pantene. It truly works for me. With every wash I feel my hair is getting stronger, shinier and more manageable."

The actor added her fitness routine was also key, and said it's important to exercise not just to be healthy and fit 'but it even reflects on your skin and hair'. Anushka said she is 'very particular' about her workouts and tries not to miss them even when she is shooting. The actor said she was 'more into weight and strength training'.