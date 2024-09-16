Top foods for radiant skin and lustrous hair

There are several ways in which stress manifests itself, from ailments to anxiety to affecting your appearance by impacting your skin and hair. In an era of quick fixes, high end chemical laden and herbal products, many people are turning to traditional methods to restore the lost glory of their skin and hair. For a glass like skin and smooth hair, experts recommend fresh fruits, vegetables and juices in the right amount.

While regular oiling, spa and exfoliation are recommended, medical experts are of the opinion that eating the right kind of food can make you glow, inside out. For starters, it’s recommended that fresh fruits, vegetables and juices must be taken in the right amount.

Why do skin and hair suffer?

No matter how good your personal care products may be, if you sleep less than seven to eight hours, it can impact your hair and skin. Besides dark circles, premature ageing, and wrinkles, the skin may lose its natural glow and have a very dull appearance. Pollution and overexposure to sun can also add to your skin woes causing patches, eruption of whiteheads and blackheads, sun induced acne and patchy tanning. Similarly, your hair too will be at the receiving end and will show signs of dullness, dryness, hair fall and even have disrupted hair follicles. Add poor diet to this situation, and in both cases it spells complete disaster.

Here are some foods that can help maintain radiant skin and lustrous locks:

Say yes to antioxidant foods: Foods like cocoa, beans, green vegetables, beetroot, carrot, red cabbage, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, cherries and even coffee are good for your skin. Besides saying goodbye to alcohol, sugary foods and desserts, avoid fried, spicy, frozen and trans-fat laden foods.

Eggs: Eggs add volume to hair due to the presence of folate, protein, biotin, vitamin A and vitamin E. They are also rich in lutein and protein, which help lock in moisture and fight signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, rough, uneven skin and sun damage. They also make the skin brighter.

Green Tea: Any type of skin damage, premature ageing and inflammation can be easily taken care of if you consume a cup of green tea on daily basis. Green tea also act as a great solution to UV damage and reduces hair loss due to the presence of polyphenols. Once you begin consuming green tea, you can also say goodbye to hair loss.

Seeds and nuts: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds and others are enriched with Omega-3 fats and Vitamin E which are excellent for the skin. They also prevent hair damage, hair fall and promote blood circulation in the scalp leading to healthier hair.

Fruit power: The King of Fruits—Mango—is fantastic for hair growth, because of the presence of Vitamin A. Fruits like avocado hydrate the skin and hair, while oranges exfoliate the skin due to the presence of citric acid. They also help in removing and reducing acne. Grapes help with conditions like dandruff, hair fall and also prevent wrinkles on the skin, because of the presence of Vitamin C which helps in collagen production.

Ensure you include water in your diet and have at least six to eight glasses of water on a daily basis. Water increases the elasticity of the skin and prevents dryness. It also acts as a defence mechanism against premature ageing too. Water prevents breakage of hair and prevents an itchy scalp, dandruff and other conditions. It’s also excellent at bearing frizzy hair.

You can also add cool beverages like lemonade, natural juices and vegetable juices to ensure your skin is happy and your hair is lustrous. Daily walking for half an hour or exercises like swimming, walking, cycling, jogging are recommended too.

The author is Dr. Garima Tyagi, Dermatologist, SENS Clinic