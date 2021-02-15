IND USA
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli(Instagram/anushkasharma)
New mommy Anushka Sharma is not that big on Valentine's Day but she took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of her with husband Virat Kohli and penned a loved-up not. The image that showed the two looking lovingly into each other's eyes and smiling with a picturesque sunset in the backdrop made us go aww.

For the gorgeous picture, Anushka wore a beautiful white dress and Virat opted for a basic black T-shirt. The Zero actor captioned the image, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos My valentine every day forever and beyond (sic)."

However, it was Anushka's dress that caught the eye of her followers. The fashionista is known to have some really comfy and casual dresses in her wardrobe and every time she steps out in one, we want to add it to our collection. If you also loved this dress as much as we did, let us tell you a little more about it.

It is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Shruti Sancheti. The mulmul dress featured an anchor yoke neck and had lace pattern details all over. The flowy dress also had layers on the arms and was adorned with drop details at the neck, hem and ends of the arms. To add this dress to your collection, you will have to spend 5,000. However, it will cost you 3,500 during the sale.

Anushka Sharmas dress is worth ₹3,500(pinnacleshruti.com)
Anushka Sharmas dress is worth ₹3,500(pinnacleshruti.com)

Check out some of the other dresses by Anushka Sharma that we are fond of:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a private ceremony in December 2017 at the historic property called Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, South Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

