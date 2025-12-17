Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli keep it casual as they jet off to Alibaug after Vrindavan visit

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in India and are making headlines for their various public appearances. After being spotted at Vrindavan to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj, the couple jetted back to Mumbai and were seen leaving for their Alibaug residence on Wednesday afternoon. They kept their look sleek and casual as they left for their destination. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted in Mumbai(Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli leave for Alibaug

A short clip shared on various paparazzi pages showed the couple stepping out in relaxed yet stylish outfits. Anushka kept it effortless in blue and white striped pants paired with a crisp white shirt. Virat matched the mood with black jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black jacket. The two appeared comfortable, calm, and in no rush, reflecting their preference for low-key outings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Vrindavan visit

Soon before their Alibaug visit, Anushka and Virat were also seen in Vrindavan, where they paid a visit to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram. The couple had recently returned to India after spending time in London with their children, Vamika and Akaay. Videos from the ashram visit quickly made their way to social media and began circulating widely.

This marked their third visit to the ashram. In the viral clips, Anushka and Virat were seen dressed in simple clothes, with chandan on their foreheads. They were also spotted wearing Tulsi kanthi malas, leading many to believe that the couple took diksha during the visit. Their calm presence and understated appearance stood out, drawing praise from fans for their grounded approach despite their fame.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has been away from films for some time now. Her last full-length release was Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, which hit screens in 2018. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka, but failed to perform well at the box office. After that, she made a brief appearance in her production Qala, featuring in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

Anushka was expected to return with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the project has faced delays. While it has not been officially shelved, reports suggest the film is stuck due to creative and financial differences between Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz.