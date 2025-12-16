Karan Johar calls Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s wedding a ‘covert operation’ that changed Indian destination wedding

Eight years ago, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli redefined the Indian wedding landscape with a level of secrecy rarely seen in high-profile circles. The couple tied the knot in Italy in December 2017, keeping the entire event under wraps, no leaks, no media frenzy, and no advance rumours. The announcement took fans and the entertainment industry by surprise and remains a watershed moment in the evolution of Indian weddings. Karan Johar reflects on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 2017 wedding.

Karan Johar reflects on Anushka-Virat wedding

Reflecting on the extraordinary confidentiality of the ceremony, celebrity wedding planner Devika Narain spoke about the meticulous planning that went into executing the event. In an interview for a wedding wear brand, filmmaker Karan Johar likened the wedding to a “secret mission,” recalling how the entire nation woke up to photos without any prior hint that a wedding was even underway.

“The texture and DNA of weddings, especially destination weddings, have changed. I would give absolute credit to the Anushka-Virat wedding. The whole country woke up to this wedding; no one knew it was happening. It was a covert operation. From her wedding walk to the location, everybody fell in love," Karan said.

Narain emphasised that the wedding’s significance lay not in extravagance but in logistics. She noted that it shifted perspectives by showing couples that they were no longer bound by traditional formats. “Why that wedding changed the gambit was because people realised they could do whatever they wanted at weddings,” she said.

The choices made by Sharma and Kohli sparked a generational shift in wedding planning. Previously, many couples felt obligated to adhere to family expectations and established customs. The secrecy and personalised approach of their wedding subtly empowered others to make their own decisions.

Virat and Anushka's relationship

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who dated for four years before tying the knot on December 11, 2017, are now parents to two children, daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024. The family has since relocated to London, embracing a quieter life away from constant public scrutiny to ensure a balanced upbringing for their children.