A good pair of running shoes can change the entire workout experience. Whether you are someone who runs every morning, walks for fitness, hits the gym, or simply loves the sporty sneaker aesthetic, the right footwear makes all the difference. ASICS shoes are having a price drop and your running wardrobe is about to get better (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less ASICS has become a favourite among runners for its focus on comfort, cushioning, support, and performance-driven designs. From everyday running pairs to more advanced training shoes, the brand has something for every kind of athlete. And with these ASICS shoes now available at a price drop, it might be the perfect time to upgrade your footwear collection. ASICS pairs worth checking out

Built for runners who want everyday comfort with dependable performance, the ASICS Gel-ASRO running shoes combine cushioning and stability in a lightweight design. The shoe features ASICS GEL technology in the rearfoot, helping absorb impact during runs, walks, or long workout sessions. The breathable mesh upper keeps airflow going, while the durable rubber outsole provides reliable grip on different surfaces. Perfect for beginners, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone looking for an everyday sports shoe, this pair easily moves from morning runs to casual athleisure styling.

2 . ASICS Men Lace Up Running Shoes Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Simple, classic, and functional, these lace-up running shoes are designed for people who want performance without unnecessary fuss. The streamlined shape gives the shoe a clean sporty look, while the supportive midsole provides balanced cushioning for daily movement. The breathable upper helps keep feet comfortable during longer wear, and the lace-up closure allows a secure fit. Whether you are training, walking, or styling a relaxed everyday outfit, this versatile ASICS pair fits right in.

The ASICS Jolt 4 is all about reliable comfort and everyday durability. Featuring a breathable mesh upper and cushioned EVA midsole, it provides soft support while maintaining flexibility. The sturdy rubber outsole makes it suitable for regular use, whether you are running, walking, or heading to the gym. Its minimal sporty design also makes it an easy addition to your casual wardrobe, especially if you love clean sneaker silhouettes.

The Jolt 5 takes the popular everyday running shoe formula and adds a more refined fit. The updated mesh upper improves breathability, while the cushioned midsole helps create smoother strides with better shock absorption. Designed for neutral runners, it offers lightweight support without feeling bulky. Beyond workouts, the sleek design works perfectly with joggers, cargos, and everyday streetwear looks.

The GT 2000 series is known for bringing together stability, comfort, and performance, and the GT 2000 13 continues that legacy. Designed for runners who need extra support, this shoe focuses on creating a smoother and more controlled stride. The cushioning system helps absorb impact, while the structured build provides stability during movement. The breathable upper ensures comfort even during longer sessions, making it a great option for regular runners. It also carries the sleek, performance-focused look that ASICS is known for, making it equally appealing for sportswear enthusiasts.

For those who like exploring beyond the treadmill, the ASICS Gel Venture 9 is designed with versatility in mind. The rearfoot GEL cushioning system helps absorb impact, while the trail-inspired outsole provides better grip on uneven surfaces. The reinforced construction adds durability, making it suitable for outdoor runs and long walks. It is a practical choice for anyone who wants a shoe that can handle both fitness routines and everyday adventures.

ASICS shoes price drop: FAQs Are ASICS running shoes good for beginners? Yes, ASICS offers several beginner-friendly running shoes with cushioning, support, and comfortable fits that work well for people starting their fitness journey. Are ASICS shoes worth buying during a price drop? Yes. Since ASICS focuses heavily on comfort, durability, and performance technology, a price drop can be a good opportunity to invest in a quality pair. What is GEL technology in ASICS shoes? ASICS GEL technology is a cushioning system designed to help absorb shock and improve comfort during movement. Can ASICS running shoes be used for walking? Absolutely. Many ASICS running shoes are suitable for walking, travel, gym sessions, and daily wear because of their cushioning and breathable construction.