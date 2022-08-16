Ayurvedic skincare tips: 4 Ayurveda-approved ways to get healthy skin in monsoon

Keeping your skin healthy all year round requires the right change in skincare regimes as each season brings different concerns hence, the same skincare routine you followed in summer and got incredible results might not help you at all in monsoon. However, incorporating changes according to the season's problems will help you keep your skin hydrated and moisturized at all times.

According to Ayurveda, a healthy lifestyle with regular skin health maintenance will result in smooth, glowing skin all year round. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kriti Soni, Head of R&D at Kapiva, listed 4 simple techniques you can follow if you dream of getting healthy skin all year round via natural ways:

1. Ayurveda approved - ingestible skincare

Treating your skin holistically is a trend that’s increasingly becoming popular. The realization has stuck upon people that the skin- the largest organ in the body needs the right nutrients to stay healthy. However, in the Ayurvedic regime, it has existed for time immemorial. Think about your grandmothers and how they insisted on including ingredients such as turmeric, ghee, etc in your diet. What has changed is the approach! In this fast-paced lifestyle, it becomes difficult to follow such extensive diet regimes, which is why ingestible skincare with all-natural ingredients becomes the safest choice. It addresses the root of skin concerns and thus, helps in improving skin and hair internally. In addition to that, it has a long-lasting impact. Therefore, consuming authentic herbal products can help you maintain that healthy skin throughout the year.

2. C-T-M Routine

A basic but very effective routine that you must add to your skincare regime is Cleansing-Toning-Moisturising Routine. Cleansing is your one-stop solution to get rid of dull and textured skin. It helps in removing the dust particles settled on the skin and allows it to breathe. After you're done cleansing, the next step is toning, which gives your skin the refreshment that your skin needs. The last and the most crucial step to lock in the entire routine is moisturising. As part of our grandmothers' traditional skin care routine, coconut oil and ghee were used to keep our skin healthy and moisturized.

3. Take care of your hair

Having the proper hair care regime in place can help ensure healthy skin hygiene. Humidity coupled with stickiness in the atmosphere could result in unhealthy oily hair. Further, the dirt from the hair could affect your skin health. One of the rules that you must implement in your routine is to take a proper hair massage and hair wash at least twice a week. Rather than using harsh shampoo and conditioner, use a mild combination of both to refresh your hair and skin health regularly. Another pro tip is to increase the intake of healthy herbal haircare juices like to maintain the quality and strength of your hair.

4. Hydration is the key

The most effective way of ensuring healthy and supple skin is to stay hydrated at all times. The humidity in the air could deprive you of the much-needed hydration levels in your body. Make sure that you drink at least 5-8 glasses of water every day to flush out all the harmful toxins from your body and get rid of that dull skin. Keep a bottle of water with you at all times to get that fresh-looking and dewy, hydrated skin even in the monsoons.

Achieving that healthy skin may look like a difficult task to accomplish but it is not. All you need is to be committed and constantly follow the correct skincare regime and the points mentioned above religiously and voila! If you get this just right, attaining radiant and lustrous skin won't be a long-lost dream!